Sydney Sweeney Wore The Sweetest Minidress For Her Fallon Appearance, Then Talked Hiding Snacks In Her Fake Pregnancy Belly

Sydney Sweeney is on a tear in Hollywood. Not only has Anyone But You been breaking box office milestones , but she’s also already been in Madame Web this year, and her new movie Immaculate is heading into theaters soon. In the latter film she plays a nun who miraculously ends up pregnant, and Sweeney recently dressed up in the cutest mini dress maybe ever, whereupon she then admitted to Jimmy Fallon that having a fake pregnancy belly on set did have perks.

Unlike Deadpool’s skintight superhero costume , playing a nun came with a nice hollow space for Sweeney to hide out some snacks. Yes really. During her interview with Jimmy Fallon she noted she took major advantage of playing a pregnant character in a movie.

You know I actually really enjoyed it [playing pregnant]. I found out it was a great place to hide snacks. I’d put snacks in my belly! I had Sour Patch Kids, reach in, [people would be like], ‘What are you doing?’

I was already amped to be scared thanks to Immaculate's memorable trailer, but this story made me realize how over-the-top and ridiculous the sets of some of the best horror movies can be. It seems Sweeney took it in stride and made the most of playing a pregnant nun, however. She produced the movie herself, and even flew over both of her grandmas to Italy, where Immaculate filmed, and let them appear as extras in the flick.

She may have gone through a phase where Sour Patch Kids were ever-handy, but I don’t think there’s a place to hide snacks in this gorgeous black and white strapless dress. The look's a little reminiscent of what Halle Bailey wore during her Actors on Actors interview earlier this year, but Sweeney jazzed up her white mini choice with a tighter corset bodice and a bit of black trim at the top.

(Image credit: (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images))

Backless dresses and cutouts have been in for the last few years, but honestly, the nice thing about strapless dresses making a comeback is they really do provide support in ways some of the flowier looks that have been fashionable don't. That's a boon to a large swathe of the female population, the actress included. (Ms. Sweeney has spoken about self-image plenty in the past.) It's no wonder actresses such as Rachel Zegler have favored strapless looks in recent months, as well.

Expect more fun looks to come down in the pipeline in the coming weeks. Immaculate will officially hit the 2024 movies release schedule on March 22, so the actress certainly has a few weeks of press looks and red carpet dresses in her future. Not a bad way to spend the first part of one's year.