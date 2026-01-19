What If Sydney Sweeney Had Played Harley Quinn Instead Of Margot Robbie? AI Art Will Have You Wondering No Longer

As of late, Sydney Sweeney has been appearing in numerous TV, film, and commercial campaigns. She now has plenty of projects on the way, from 2026 movie schedule releases to the long-awaited final season of Euphoria. All the while, it would seem that AI is even imagining roles for the actress as well. Sweeney’s likeness was recently used to create a Harley Quinn image, and this should satisfy anyone who's ever wondered what she'd like like in the role compared to Margot Robbie.

Sweeney has been the basis of several pieces of fan art as of late, particularly some linked to the DCU Universe. One shot pictured her as the DCU’s Power Girl, while another transformed her into Black Canary. More recently, Love Live the Bat took to Facebook to show what the Anyone but You actress would look like as the Joker's main squeeze, and my mind is blown:

Okay, whoa! This is another prime example of AI shocking me with its eerie accuracy. Based on this, someone might've thought Sweeney was doing a fun photoshoot of herself wearing the iconic red-and-black, jester-like costume. Add in that hair and makeup, and she looks flawless as the DCU antihero. Seriously, a part of me feels like some fans could mistake this for a real casting announcement.

I can absolutely see the Immaculate actress as Harley Quinn, even if the character was added to Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. Given Sweeney's skills as an actor, I can picture her bringing charisma and sensuality to the beloved DC character. The notion of her going toe to toe with the Dark Knight is just too exciting to me Of course, if Sweeney landed the role, it wouldn't be her first venture into the superhero genre.

Sydney Sweeney joined Madame Web, in which she played Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman. Unfortunately, in that movie, Sweeney's character -- still a young teen -- doesn't don her superhero alter ego in the present day. However, brief, but interesting, flash-forward scenes do show Julia suited up and doing some wicked web-slinging.

Ultimately, the Spider-Man spinoff movie bombed at the box office and received poor reviews. With that, the chances of us seeing Sweeney reprise the role feel slim. While Sweeney deserves another chance to play Spider-Woman, I’d love to see her play a more psychologically-driven DC role to show off her range and emotional vulnerability.

Even though Margot Robbie does an outstanding job as Harley Quinn, this realistic DC fan art convinces me that Sydney Sweeney would be perfect for the part if DC Studios were looking to recast. Robbie's future as Harley remains to be seen at the moment, so fans have plenty of room to speculate about what's to come and whether Sweeney or another star could take on the part. In the meantime, feel free to see Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn in her three DCEU flicks, which are streaming with an HBO Max subscription.