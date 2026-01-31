Sydney Sweeney Said She Didn’t Want A Man With A ‘S–t Personality.’ Now, She Has More Thoughts On Her Ideal Partner

Back in 2022, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, who was her co-producer on movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate. However, fans speculated that the two had broken off their engagement , and it ultimately proved to be true. Lately, there have been rumors that the talented actress has been dating Scooter Braun after they were seen at Jeff Bezos' wedding . Now, Sweeney is opening up about dating, after previously saying she didn’t want a man with a “shit personality,” and she has more thoughts on what she’d like in her ideal partner.

While speaking to Allure in December to promote her new thriller, The Housemaid, Sydney Sweeney said that while she’d like her ideal man to have “beautiful eyes and big arms and hands,” having a “shit personality” would be a dealbreaker for her. Now, in her new interview with Cosmopolitan , Sweeney spoke more about what standout qualities the man of her dreams should have:

Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…oh, wow, when you print that, you won’t hear the inflection in my voice.

It’s certainly not a secret that the Euphoria actress is a “sporty girl.” Her vacation posts prove that, as she's shown fans how she lived her best life kiteboarding , ziplining and jumping off waterfalls . And wanting a family guy is always an exceptional quality, especially if you want a family of your own.

Wanting new love in your life is only natural after a breakup. However, the Christy actress got real to the publication about not needing a man, and here’s why:

Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man. I’ve got myself.

She makes a great point! Sweeney’s not even 30 yet, and she has a $40 million net worth . To prove her point further, her most recent movie, The Housemaid , is a worldwide box office winner . Sweeney’s upcoming projects also keep on growing as she’s set to team up with Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo in Scandalous, will make an appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 , and will star in the sci-fi franchise Gundam. Oh, and Season 3 of Euphoria comes out this year. With so many projects in place, Sweeney clearly doesn’t need a man to keep her busy.

As Sydney Sweeney has become a rising star who continues to keep on rising, dating can be challenging. The Reality actress continued to talk about what it would take for a man to be her endgame, and it involves her circle of friends:

I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me. It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing.

I really feel for Sydney Sweeney if a man chose to leave her side because he couldn’t handle her “world.” While we don’t know which man she’s talking about, insiders allegedly speculated that Sweeney’s success in Hollywood negatively impacted her relationship with her ex-fiancé.

Now, the A-lister has gotten real about losing her privacy after becoming famous , like when nosy investigators ruined her Disney World trip or when she was the subject of rumors involving her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, and most recently, Scooter Braun. While Sweeney said amid the rumors that she wasn't "looking for love," she and Braun were spotted looking cozy in Florida, with insiders alleging the two are "going strong." However, we really don't know the state of that relationship.

Going back to Sweeney's most recent comments about her ideal man, she said at the end of her interview that her friends have pointed out her standards sound like she’d prefer a dog instead. With that suggestion, Sweeney took it upon herself to go on Craigslist and introduce the world to her German Shepard “Sully Bear.” As dogs are naturally adorable and cuddly, it's no wonder Sweeney isn't rushing for a man just yet.

Following her latest breakup, Sydney Sweeney has the right to set her standards high for Mr. Right compared to dealing with a "shit personality." So men of the world, feel free to take notes.

Meanwhile, you can watch Sweeney continue to amaze in The Housemaid in theaters now.