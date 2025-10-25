Gossip Girl And OC Fans Can't Get Enough Of 'Seth Cohen And Blair Waldorf' Onscreen Together In Nobody Wants This (And I'm Loving It)
So many 2000s kids wanted this.
If you grew up loving teen dramas and watching The CW, odds are, you watched and adoredThe O.C. and Gossip Girl (I know I did). So, when I learned that those projects’ stars, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, were a couple in real life, I swooned. Now, I’m properly freaking out, because they’re sharing the screen in a project on the 2025 TV schedule, and I’m not the only one. Yeah, fans of Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf are also making it clear that they very much wanted all of this on Season 2 of Nobody Wants This.
Long before Season 2 of Nobody Wants This premiered on Netflix’s schedule, it was announced that Meester would be guest-starring on her husband’s show, which also stars the voice of Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell. Now, the project is out, and people have had a chance to see the Gossip Girl vet's character, Abby, interact with Brody’s Noah and Bell’s Joanne in Episode 5 of Season 2. Let’s just say the nostalgia is hitting hard on social media, as @cloiskryptonite posted:
seth cohen and blair waldorf on screen together AND married in real life while he’s dating veronica mars on the show who’s also the voice of gossip girl you can’t make this crossover up https://t.co/IPO0nBCtXIOctober 24, 2025
In response to that iconic post that called out the fact that both Meester and Bell were on Gossip Girl, and Brody is an equally iconic early 2000s icon from The O.C., @TheNuGeekz had a hilarious reply. Writing in the voice of Gossip Girl, they posted:
First of all, as a Chuck and Blair shipper, this is hilarious. Secondly, as a fan of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester as a real-life couple, I’m so here for this.
What also got me laughing was the fact that in the show (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription), Noah actually says that Abby, Meester’s character who is Joanne’s childhood nemesis, is “not my type.” That’s truly hilarious considering Brody has been married to her since 2014. And audiences clearly got a kick out of it as @caitlingilbs reacted to that moment with the following statement:
Seeing Seth Cohen, Veronica Mars, and Blair Waldorf together onscreen really did fix me a little. https://t.co/0t9j8lsLphOctober 24, 2025
Over in the comments of Nobody Wants This Instagram post about the scene Brody and Meester share, the gushing continued. This whole moment really had everything to make a child of the early 2000s melt, as @piccalilli_la wrote:
Many hearts were melting over seeing Meester and Brody interact on Nobody Wants This. That was proven by @aakankshaaa_a's post about the show, as they wrote the day Season 2 premiered:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
There really is something about this whole situation that brings back all the nostalgia. To think that Seth Cohen from The O.C. and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl got married in real life was already incredible. Now, the fact that they’re sharing the screen in a show that stars Kristen Bell, who is not just the star of another early 2000s hit, Veronica Mars, but also the voice of Gossip Girl, makes it even better.
Now, to feel all the nostalgic feels the fans and I were feeling here, you can stream Season 2 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.