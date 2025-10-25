Gossip Girl And OC Fans Can't Get Enough Of 'Seth Cohen And Blair Waldorf' Onscreen Together In Nobody Wants This (And I'm Loving It)

If you grew up loving teen dramas and watching The CW, odds are, you watched and adoredThe O.C. and Gossip Girl (I know I did). So, when I learned that those projects’ stars, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, were a couple in real life, I swooned. Now, I’m properly freaking out, because they’re sharing the screen in a project on the 2025 TV schedule , and I’m not the only one. Yeah, fans of Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf are also making it clear that they very much wanted all of this on Season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Long before Season 2 of Nobody Wants This premiered on Netflix’s schedule , it was announced that Meester would be guest-starring on her husband’s show, which also stars the voice of Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell. Now, the project is out, and people have had a chance to see the Gossip Girl vet's character, Abby, interact with Brody’s Noah and Bell’s Joanne in Episode 5 of Season 2. Let’s just say the nostalgia is hitting hard on social media, as @cloiskryptonite posted:

seth cohen and blair waldorf on screen together AND married in real life while he’s dating veronica mars on the show who’s also the voice of gossip girl you can’t make this crossover up https://t.co/IPO0nBCtXIOctober 24, 2025

In response to that iconic post that called out the fact that both Meester and Bell were on Gossip Girl, and Brody is an equally iconic early 2000s icon from The O.C., @TheNuGeekz had a hilarious reply. Writing in the voice of Gossip Girl, they posted:

‘Spotted: Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf. I doubt she's truly moved on from Chuck. Is this her lure to bait the Bass? Xoxo…’

First of all, as a Chuck and Blair shipper, this is hilarious. Secondly, as a fan of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester as a real-life couple, I’m so here for this.

What also got me laughing was the fact that in the show (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ), Noah actually says that Abby, Meester’s character who is Joanne’s childhood nemesis , is “not my type.” That’s truly hilarious considering Brody has been married to her since 2014. And audiences clearly got a kick out of it as @caitlingilbs reacted to that moment with the following statement:

Seeing Seth Cohen, Veronica Mars, and Blair Waldorf together onscreen really did fix me a little. https://t.co/0t9j8lsLphOctober 24, 2025

Over in the comments of Nobody Wants This Instagram post about the scene Brody and Meester share, the gushing continued. This whole moment really had everything to make a child of the early 2000s melt, as @piccalilli_la wrote:

Veronica Mars, Seth Cohen, and Blair Waldorf in one scene? Our millennial hearts are melting 🙌

Many hearts were melting over seeing Meester and Brody interact on Nobody Wants This . That was proven by @aakankshaaa_a's post about the show, as they wrote the day Season 2 premiered:

something about seth cohen and blair waldorf dating irl😋😋😋😋😋

There really is something about this whole situation that brings back all the nostalgia. To think that Seth Cohen from The O.C. and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl got married in real life was already incredible. Now, the fact that they’re sharing the screen in a show that stars Kristen Bell, who is not just the star of another early 2000s hit, Veronica Mars, but also the voice of Gossip Girl, makes it even better.

Now, to feel all the nostalgic feels the fans and I were feeling here, you can stream Season 2 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix now.