Why We Haven't Really Heard About Glen Powell's Dating Life After That Sydney Sweeney Debacle

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While being a movie star is a dream for many, it can also make one's personal life into a very public matter. Just look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have made countless headlines as a result of their fame. Fans will remember that rumors swirled about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell while they filmed and promoted Anyone But You (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And an insider made a claim about why the Top Gun: Maverick star's personal life has been making less headlines as of late.

As rumors swirled about the two stars of Anyone But You, Glen Powell and his longtime partner broke up in April of 2023. This only increased chatter about Powell and Sweeney having an affair. But an unnamed insider spoke to Us Weekly about where the Running Man star stands with his personal life, offering:

[Glen] is not interested in having another public relationship at this time, especially after how everyone reacted to his friendship with Sydney. He doesn’t want that to ever be the focus of his life. He’s not in a rush. He’s a romantic [and] has talked about wanting to find The One. But for now, work is taking up most of his focus.

Honestly, can you blame him? Glen Powell's career is really thriving right now, with acclaimed projects hitting theaters and television. As such, he seemingly wants that to be the focus, rather than rumors and chatter about his romantic life. But smart money says that the Scream Queens alum will turn heads whenever he does end up in another relationship.

While Glen Powell admitted he and Sydney Sweeney leaned in to rumors while promoting Anyone But You, it sounds like he might not have loved all the extra attention that surrounded him as a result. At least, if this anonymous insider is to be believed.

Glen Powell's movies and TV shows have been thriving lately, so it makes sense that he might want to focus the public's discourse on his career, instead of his personal life. While the rumors about Sweeney helped to get more eyes on Anyone But You, it seems like he didn't love all the public scrutiny. Perhaps he learned a lesson from his experience with that rom-com.

As previously mentioned, Powell's career has been on fire lately. Over the last month he's seen the release of The Running Man (which Stephen King loved), as well as his new show Chad Powers, which is available with a Hulu subscription. He's also attached to a number of upcoming movie projects, so he's showing no signs of slowing down.

The Running Man hits theaters November 14th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Chad Powers is streaming now. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next, and if he ends up getting into another public relationship.