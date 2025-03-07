Sydney Sweeney's Latest Life Update Features Amanda Seyfried And More A-Listers, And I Can't Get Over Her Attempting (And Failing) A Lift With Brandon Sklenar

Boy, oh boy, do I love a Sydney Sweeney photo dump! The actress is a master at them, posting vacation pics frequently that feature fun things like jet skis and costumes and personal photos from places like Hollywood Horror Nights . Overall, I always love it when she gives us a life update by way of a random assortment of images, and this time, her post features Amanda Seyfried, Maude Apatow and more. However, what I really can’t get over is the video she posted of her and Brandon Sklenar.

At the moment, Sydney Sweeney is working on her film The Housemaid – which is a book-to-screen adaptation set to premiere in December on the 2025 movie schedule . The flick is being filmed in New Jersey, and the actress’s post gave us a peek into her life in New York City. Take a look:

The Housemaid cast features Sweeney in a lead role, with Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar playing two of the other primary characters in the film. With that in mind, it makes sense why the Mamma Mia! actress and the 1923 star were featured in the Euphoria performer’s January and February dump.

Now, while the Polaroid Sweeney posted with Seyfried was to die for, what really got me was the video of the actress and Sklenar on slide seven.

While the duo did pull off the lift that involved the It Ends With Us actor lifting his co-star onto his shoulder so she could sit there, it also had some hilarious fails. Set to the song “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna, the video is hilarious, and watching Sweeney basically lying on her co-star’s shoulder got me. Talk about a mood.

Obviously, the silly vibe of that video – and the majority of the dump, which also featured a cute and funny video of Sweeney and Maude Apatow at a Knicks game – is not the vibe of the movie she was working on. The Housemaid is most definitely a very dramatic thriller.

However, it’s clear that these performers were having a blast while they were filming this project, and that makes me even more excited to see it!

Speaking of excitement, along with The Housemaid content and another look at that iconic white outfit Sweeney had a snowball fight in , she posted multiple photos that included folks who were or still are part of the Ehphoria cast. Both Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira were featured in this life update, which only upped the anticipation for Ephoria Season 3 .

Overall, I love seeing Sydney Sweeney’s life updates like this. She always curates such a fun bunch of images and videos that give us a peek into her personal life, and sometimes we get a glimpse at the projects she’s working on, too. In the case of this post, you better believe I’m officially counting down the days until The Housemaid’s Christmas day release, and I’ll be keeping an eye on the actress’s IG for more wholesome and hilarious photo dumps like this one.