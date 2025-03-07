Sydney Sweeney's Latest Life Update Features Amanda Seyfried And More A-Listers, And I Can't Get Over Her Attempting (And Failing) A Lift With Brandon Sklenar

News
By
published

It's the effort that counts.

Sydney Sweeney holding her hands together in front of her and almost smiling during her SNL monologue.
(Image credit: NBC)

Boy, oh boy, do I love a Sydney Sweeney photo dump! The actress is a master at them, posting vacation pics frequently that feature fun things like jet skis and costumes and personal photos from places like Hollywood Horror Nights. Overall, I always love it when she gives us a life update by way of a random assortment of images, and this time, her post features Amanda Seyfried, Maude Apatow and more. However, what I really can’t get over is the video she posted of her and Brandon Sklenar.

At the moment, Sydney Sweeney is working on her film The Housemaid – which is a book-to-screen adaptation set to premiere in December on the 2025 movie schedule. The flick is being filmed in New Jersey, and the actress’s post gave us a peek into her life in New York City. Take a look:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

A photo posted by on

The Housemaid cast features Sweeney in a lead role, with Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar playing two of the other primary characters in the film. With that in mind, it makes sense why the Mamma Mia! actress and the 1923 star were featured in the Euphoria performer’s January and February dump.

Now, while the Polaroid Sweeney posted with Seyfried was to die for, what really got me was the video of the actress and Sklenar on slide seven.

See What Else Sydney Sweeney Has Been Up To Recently

Sydney Sweeney smiling while they wind blows her hair away fromher face in Anyone But You.

(Image credit: Sony)

Fans Were All Over Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Pink Oscars Party Look, But There’s One Fan Comment That’s Taking The Cake For Me

While the duo did pull off the lift that involved the It Ends With Us actor lifting his co-star onto his shoulder so she could sit there, it also had some hilarious fails. Set to the song “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna, the video is hilarious, and watching Sweeney basically lying on her co-star’s shoulder got me. Talk about a mood.

Obviously, the silly vibe of that video – and the majority of the dump, which also featured a cute and funny video of Sweeney and Maude Apatow at a Knicks game – is not the vibe of the movie she was working on. The Housemaid is most definitely a very dramatic thriller.

However, it’s clear that these performers were having a blast while they were filming this project, and that makes me even more excited to see it!

Speaking of excitement, along with The Housemaid content and another look at that iconic white outfit Sweeney had a snowball fight in, she posted multiple photos that included folks who were or still are part of the Ehphoria cast. Both Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira were featured in this life update, which only upped the anticipation for Ephoria Season 3.

Overall, I love seeing Sydney Sweeney’s life updates like this. She always curates such a fun bunch of images and videos that give us a peek into her personal life, and sometimes we get a glimpse at the projects she’s working on, too. In the case of this post, you better believe I’m officially counting down the days until The Housemaid’s Christmas day release, and I’ll be keeping an eye on the actress’s IG for more wholesome and hilarious photo dumps like this one.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Colman Domingo in Sing Sing

Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video
Milla Jovovich in the middle

The Resident Evil Reboot Is Happening A Lot Sooner Than I Thought, But There's A Specific Mistake I Hope It Doesn't Repeat From The Previous Movies
Colman Domingo in Sing Sing

Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video
See more latest
Most Popular
Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video
Milla Jovovich in the middle
The Resident Evil Reboot Is Happening A Lot Sooner Than I Thought, But There's A Specific Mistake I Hope It Doesn't Repeat From The Previous Movies
Daisy Ridley as Rey
Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point
Walton Goggins gestures passionately while he talks in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.
Walton Goggins Admits He Had ‘A D–k Double’ In The Righteous Gemstones, But I’m As Baffled As Jimmy Kimmel About The Casting Process
Scarlet Witch before killing the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2
Avengers: Doomsday Theory Claims Scarlet Witch May Be The Key To Doctor Doom’s Plot
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
Chris Pratt Schooled Millie Bobby Brown On What It Was Like To Take A Polaroid 'Selfie' In The Nineties, And The Gen Xer In Me Feels So Old
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes wearing tuxedo at gala in Thunderbolts*
Why We Should Stop Comparing Thunderbolts* To The Suicide Squad, According To Sebastian Stan
Carrie Underwood for American Idol.
I'm Loving This Sweet Memento Carrie Underwood Kept From Her First American Idol Run
People posing in the NBA lounge
I Watched An NBA Game With My Meta Quest 3, And There Are 3 Things I Loved And 1 I Didn't
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters