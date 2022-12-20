Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Might Have Made Up, But They’re Selling Their New Home (For a Whole Lot of Moolah)

Anxiety was lurking that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, who’ve been married for 25 years, were ready to call it quits over a dog. Thankfully, the two have reconciled and there’s no talk whatsoever about divorcing. While the Rocky star and his wife are still going strong, their new home is currently selling on the market for a whole lotta moolah.

It seems like only yesterday that Sylvester Stallone was one of the many celebrities in California going 1,400% over their water allotment during drought because of all of the trees on his property. According to TMZ , he may not go through a drama like that anymore since they’ll be putting their new Hidden Hills home on the market for a lot of money and residing in Palm Beach, Florida. Originally, the Rambo star had a massive Beverly Hills estate that he sold to Grammy Award-winner Adele for $58 million at the beginning of 2022. Then he and Jennifer Slavin bought the Hidden Hills estate in March for $18.2 million. Real estate sources say that the married couple listed their estate on Monday for $22.5 million.

If you’re wondering why this Hidden Hills estate is marketed at such an enormous price than what was originally paid for, it takes one look at this fancy crib to understand why. You’re looking at a home that’s 10,460 square feet with four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. You’d be receiving the whole enchilada of what’s included on this property such as a pool, horse barn and stables, and a riding arena.

With beautiful mountain views, this estate also has components that’ll make you never want to leave like a home theater, gym, chef’s kitchen, guest house, and pool house. The master bedroom is impressive in its own right with its sitting area, private balcony, and dual walk-in closets. And we can’t forget the vegetable garden, koi pond, and over 100 citrus and avocado trees on the property. So, why would anyone want to leave?!

Sylvester Stallone’s reasons for selling make sense in that they still have a place to call home in another part of the country. He and Jennifer Slavin’s primary residence will be in Palm Beach, Florida where they have a $35 million mansion waiting for him. Not to mention, they’ve been spending most of their time in Florida anyways. According to the Palm Beach Post , Stallone has quite a history in Palm Beach. In 1998, he received a BFA after taking acting classes at the University of Miami. Also, his late father, Frank Stallone Sr., owned a home for a long time in the equestrian village of Wellington. So, he’s had heavy ties towards the Sunshine State for a long time.

The best part about Sylvester Stallone residing in Palm Beach will be that he won’t be alone. While initial plans were for the two to separate after Jennifer Slavin wasn’t happy with her husband buying a rottweiler, the veteran actor experienced a “reawakening” of his marriage where he decided to value the family he has. A new update on his marriage allowed the 76-year-old actor to change his priorities to put his family first before his career. Starting a new chapter in Florida can be the glue this family needs to stay together.