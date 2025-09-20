As Taylor Swift Celebrates The Release Of The Life Of A Showgirl In Theaters, I Hope Fans Bring Back My Favorite Eras Tour Tradition

Swifties are always chatting and building community on social media, but pretty soon, we’ll be able to do it in person again! After the absolutely marvelous experience that was the Eras Tour and its concert film (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ), the pop star is going to release her next album alongside projects on the 2025 movie schedule by taking it to theaters. So, as we prepare to celebrate The Life of a Showgirl on the big screen, I need to talk about an Eras tradition that I hope fans continue at this event.

I’m, of course, talking about friendship bracelets. Taylor Swift said, “make the friendship bracelets,” and for the entirety of the Eras Tour (which lasted from March 2023 to December 2024) and through the concert film’s theatrical release, that’s exactly what Swifties did. Now, I’m hoping that happens for The Life of a Showgirl release party .

For context, on the weekend of October 3 – AKA the release weekend for Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl – there will be a “*dazzling* soirée” held in theaters across the country to celebrate. The event has a runtime of 89 minutes (of course), and it will feature the music video premiere for “The Fate of Ophelia,” BTS of how they made it, as well as insight into the music on the album and lyric videos. As Swift said in her IG post, it’s the “Release Party of a Showgirl,” and it sounds like a jam-packed event perfect for Swifties.

Now, I’m hoping they come prepared, because I know I will. And no, I’m not expecting us to know the lyrics or have merch, that’s not what I mean by prepared. I’m talking about friendship bracelets .

Over the course of the year and change the Eras Tour was happening, I had three opportunities to participate in one of its most wholesome traditions. When I saw the concert in Denver , I traded with kids in my row, medics working the event, security guards, people who randomly walked by us, and really anyone who was willing. It was such a fun and unifying event, and I was thrilled to do it again when I saw the concert film and one more time when I attended one of Swift’s concerts in Toronto.

I had a blast brainstorming and making bracelets with my friends, and trading them and meeting other Swifties through this activity was truly a highlight. So, I’m hoping we get to do it again at The Life of a Showgirl’s release.

Not only is it a great way to continue a wholesome tradition, but it’s also an opportunity to craft totally new bracelets that we couldn’t create before now. The Life of a Showgirl has twelve brand new songs on it that are perfect for the words on the crafts, and the color scheme of the project is unlike anything Swift has done before. So, it will be easy not to repeat anything we did for the Eras Tour.

So, with all that being said, to quote “You’re On Your Own Kid” again, “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it” the weekend of October 3. It’s a wonderful way to make friends at the theater and connect with other Swifties as we celebrate the release of The Life of a Showgirl.