The Internet Has A (Plausible) Theory About All The Dinner Dates Taylor Swift Has Been Going On Lately Ahead Of Her Wedding

It’s been nearly a year since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended, but things have not slowed down for the artist. In that time, she’s released her 12th studio album, announced a documentary coming soon with a Disney+ subscription, and oh yeah, gotten engaged to Travis Kelce. Lately, though, it’s not her fiancé who has been accompanying her to dinner — it’s her girl group. Fans have noticed Swift grabbing dinner with several girlfriends, and they’ve got a pretty plausible theory about what’s going on.

Travis Kelce may be off this week, but he’s not the one who’s been seen accompanying Taylor Swift around New York City. The “Opalite” singer sported some giant heels while out with Sabrina Carpenter on November 7 after being seen with Gigi Hadid earlier that week and longtime friend Ashley Avignone a week prior. With a wedding coming at a date TBD, Swifties have a big theory, with one posting on X:

Wait… are we really witnessing the bridesmaid dinners? Lol

It definitely seems possible that Taylor Swift is taking out some of her best friends individually to ask them to be part of her wedding party.

(Image credit: Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Now, could these meet-ups between Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and the rest just be Swift using her time in New York to catch up with some buddies? Of course, but three individual girl dinners in one week does seem to suggest that she is up to something (isn’t she always?).

Several fans agreed, as other posts read:

All these dinners with her girls... it's giving collecting your bridesmaids. – mansbestshowgrl

– mansbestshowgrl OH - we’re seeing wedding planning in real time 2 bridesmaids ✅ Abigail will def be her number 1 LOOK AT HER GLOWING OMG. – thebreeze_13

– thebreeze_13 If Taylor is taking out all her friends to ask them to be bridesmaids. I must say that is quite the epic lineup. – 135791

– 135791 Taylor in NY this week going out to dinner with future bridesmaids?? first Ashley then Gigi then Sabrina ☺️ Travis also in NY with Taylor. ❤️💛 – skylark28

These sightings also beg some questions: Will we be seeing another night out between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, or do we think they had that conversation when Swift attended Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in September? There’s no doubt in fans’ minds that after the Lover artist hyped up the Only Murders in the Building star so well that the roles would be reversed for Swift’s own nuptials.

Also, if Jason Kelce is Travis’ best man, could we see his wife Kylie as a bridesmaid? As for Blake Lively, despite the song “CANCELLED!” on The Life of a Showgirl suggesting a possible reconnection between her and Taylor Swift, I’m not sure the Gossip Girl alum will be standing beside her at the wedding.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One face we do expect to see — though probably not in the wedding party — is Ed Sheeran, who Taylor Swift fully expects to perform. Given the report that she and Travis Kelce allegedly don’t want a ton of guests or an over-the-top affair, however, I’m sure some hard decisions will have to be made.

We’ll have to see how it shakes out and who will be in the wedding party to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. While we wait for more details to drop, at least we have End of an Era and new concert special to look forward to, with those hitting the 2025 TV schedule on Friday, December 12, on Disney+.