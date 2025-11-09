The Internet Has A (Plausible) Theory About All The Dinner Dates Taylor Swift Has Been Going On Lately Ahead Of Her Wedding
I'm on board with this.
It’s been nearly a year since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended, but things have not slowed down for the artist. In that time, she’s released her 12th studio album, announced a documentary coming soon with a Disney+ subscription, and oh yeah, gotten engaged to Travis Kelce. Lately, though, it’s not her fiancé who has been accompanying her to dinner — it’s her girl group. Fans have noticed Swift grabbing dinner with several girlfriends, and they’ve got a pretty plausible theory about what’s going on.
Travis Kelce may be off this week, but he’s not the one who’s been seen accompanying Taylor Swift around New York City. The “Opalite” singer sported some giant heels while out with Sabrina Carpenter on November 7 after being seen with Gigi Hadid earlier that week and longtime friend Ashley Avignone a week prior. With a wedding coming at a date TBD, Swifties have a big theory, with one posting on X:
It definitely seems possible that Taylor Swift is taking out some of her best friends individually to ask them to be part of her wedding party.
Now, could these meet-ups between Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and the rest just be Swift using her time in New York to catch up with some buddies? Of course, but three individual girl dinners in one week does seem to suggest that she is up to something (isn’t she always?).
Several fans agreed, as other posts read:
- All these dinners with her girls... it's giving collecting your bridesmaids. – mansbestshowgrl
- OH - we’re seeing wedding planning in real time 2 bridesmaids ✅ Abigail will def be her number 1 LOOK AT HER GLOWING OMG. – thebreeze_13
- If Taylor is taking out all her friends to ask them to be bridesmaids. I must say that is quite the epic lineup. – 135791
- Taylor in NY this week going out to dinner with future bridesmaids?? first Ashley then Gigi then Sabrina ☺️ Travis also in NY with Taylor. ❤️💛 – skylark28
These sightings also beg some questions: Will we be seeing another night out between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, or do we think they had that conversation when Swift attended Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in September? There’s no doubt in fans’ minds that after the Lover artist hyped up the Only Murders in the Building star so well that the roles would be reversed for Swift’s own nuptials.
Also, if Jason Kelce is Travis’ best man, could we see his wife Kylie as a bridesmaid? As for Blake Lively, despite the song “CANCELLED!” on The Life of a Showgirl suggesting a possible reconnection between her and Taylor Swift, I’m not sure the Gossip Girl alum will be standing beside her at the wedding.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
One face we do expect to see — though probably not in the wedding party — is Ed Sheeran, who Taylor Swift fully expects to perform. Given the report that she and Travis Kelce allegedly don’t want a ton of guests or an over-the-top affair, however, I’m sure some hard decisions will have to be made.
We’ll have to see how it shakes out and who will be in the wedding party to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. While we wait for more details to drop, at least we have End of an Era and new concert special to look forward to, with those hitting the 2025 TV schedule on Friday, December 12, on Disney+.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.