Does The Life Of A Showgirl Mark A Reconnection For Taylor Swift And Blake Lively? Why The Internet Seems To Think So

It would be an understatement to say that we’ve reached another high period of “Taylor Swift mania.” That new surge of buzz is, in great part, due to the release of the fan-favorite singer’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. While many Swifties are spending their time decoding the meanings of “Opalite” and other songs, there are those who are also speculating about the state of Swift’s relationship with Blake Lively. Now, the Internet seems to believe there may be a chance for a reconnection of sorts amid the album’s release.

Why Do Internet Users Think The Swift/Lively Friendship Might Be Revived?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is well known, though that bond was allegedly sullied by the latter’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Despite that, a new piece of promotion for The Life of a Showgirl has some under the impression that there’s still love between the two starlets. As shared on Instagram by Audrey Long, Swift sported a custom-made, pink sapphire and diamond bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz during a LOASG shoot. And it’s the exact same bracelet Lively wore to It Ends with Us’ London premiere in 2024.

Audrey Long emphasizes that there’s only one of those bracelets in existence, which would (theoretically) mean that Lively and Swift traded the jewelry off. On top of that, Long also mentioned that the bracelet serves as the visual centerpiece for the “Canceled!” canvas on Spotify. Of course, all of these details don’t necessarily confirm Swift and Lively are on good terms again, so these details only contribute to a theory at this point. However, these aren’t the only pieces of evidence indicating a show of support between the two A-listers.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Blake Lively reacted to the release of Taylor Swift’s new album on Instagram. When Swift posted about her new musical compilation on the social media platform, Lively liked the post, though she was just one of countless people to do so. Whether all hope is lost for this celebrity friendship is unclear, but what is evident is that the stars have been linked by legal developments over the last year.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Blake Lively, And How Is It Ends With Us Involved?

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, her IEWU co-star and director. Lively accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set and launching a smear campaign against her with the help of a PR firm. The actress eventually sued her former collaborator for those same allegations. Baldoni quickly denied the accusations and eventually countersued Lively and others for alleged defamation and extortion. (That suit has since been dropped.)

Taylor Swift became wrapped up in this legal battle as early as that same December, at which point she was name-dropped in texts that were leaked by Baldoni’s team. Baldoni claimed Lively used her friendship with Swift to put pressure on him to make changes to It Ends With Us’ script. Lively’s camp later denied allegations that they threatened to leak Swift-related texts if the Grammy winner didn’t publicly support her. However, Taylor’s father, Scott, allegedly shared text info with Baldoni and co. in an attempt to pull his daughter out of the situation.

Now, the “Willow” singer is set to be deposed as part of the Lively/Baldoni legal battle. As for the state of the Swift/Lively friendship, the public at large is unclear of the exact details. It’s not even known if Lively reached out amid Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce. We’ll just have to wait and see if the bracelet for that Life of A Showgirl shoot does signify an olive branch of sorts or just represents a mere coincidence.