We Are Close To Liftoff With Life Of A Showgirl, And Swifties Think Travis Kelce May Have Spoiled A New Lyric

We are just a few days away from officially entering our Life of a Showgirl era , which means Easter eggs and lyric teases are flying around left and right. However, some Swifties think these teasers started way earlier, thanks to a post from Taylor Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce , that may have included an Easter egg and spoiled one of the lyrics on his partner’s twelfth album.

So, here’s the situation. At a big pop-up event ahead of The Life of a Showgirl’s release, fans were able to walk around the New York City-based activation and take in all the details and Easter eggs placed in it that hint at what we’ll hear when this album comes out on October 3. One detail that really caught fans’ eyes was a mirror that said “Keep it 100” written in what looks like red lipstick. It stuck out because we saw that saying before when Travis Kelce posted personal photos of himself and Swift on Instagram with the caption:

Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯

Well, that’s adorable, especially since Swift and Kelce’s numbers, 13 and 87, respectively, add up to 100.

Therefore, when fans spotted that saying again at the pop-up, they couldn’t help but wonder if Kelce lowkey spoiled a lyric on Swift’s upcoming album. For example, @thisisvertrying wrote:

he dropped an easter egg before the album was even announced omg

However, this could go the other way, as Swift could easily be referencing something Kelce has said in one of her songs.

Overall, Swifties are so here for this connection and the notion that the tight end may have revealed a lyric well before The Life of a Showgirl was even announced. Responding to the tweet above, fans wrote:

She taught him SO well!!!!!! - @lare_bear0

She found one who follows her madness. - @sugaropalite

the thought of them planning easter eggs in his insta captions is making me HOWL - @FlossySwift

that really is tayhusband - @sohighschxxl

now we gotta keep tabs on him too???😭 - @amaryllisies

Now, I’d like to note that this isn’t the only time “keep it 100” has been referenced by the couple. During Swift’s episode of New Heights , where they spoke about the album in-depth and Travis said it was “12 bangers,” Jason Kelce asked her about numerology, and immediately she and the Kansas City Chiefs’ star explained:

Travis Kelce : I’m 87 and she’s 13.

: I’m 87 and she’s 13. Taylor Swift : Yeah, literally, it’s that simple. Just numbers.

: Yeah, literally, it’s that simple. Just numbers. Travis Kelce : 100.

: 100. Taylor Swift : Yeah, 13 plus 87 equals 100. That’s numerology. Like numbers that have a specific significance.

: Yeah, 13 plus 87 equals 100. That’s numerology. Like numbers that have a specific significance. Travis Kelce : We keep it 100.

: We keep it 100. Taylor Swift: Yeah, exactly.

They also chatted about Easter eggs and how Swift plants them, so it really won’t be surprising at all if “keep it 100” really is a lyric on this album. The pop star said The Life of a Showgirl is a peek behind the curtain of The Eras Tour, which Travis Kelce was very present for, so I’d assume there will be some lyrics about their relationship. Considering 87 plus 13 is 100, I’d also guess that this “keep it 100” line does reference their romance.

However, I can’t confirm or deny that right now, and I also can’t confirm or deny if Kelce actually did plant this Easter egg on his Instagram months ago. It very well could just be something he says that Swift decided to reference at this event and possibly in her album. But it seems very likely, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out if he was indeed hinting at this new album.