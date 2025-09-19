Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Bringing A Project To Theaters That’s Related To The Life Of A Showgirl, And I Have Questions

You can always count on Taylor Swift to have a surprise up her sleeve, and I think she’s preparing one right now. Along with the release of her album, The Life of a Showgirl , it’s been reported that she’s allegedly going to bring a project to movie theaters at the same time. However, it’s unclear what exactly it is, and I have questions.

Taylor Swift Is Apparently Releasing A Project In Movie Theaters The Same Week The Life Of A Showgirl Comes Out

The last time Taylor Swift was in movie theaters was 2023, and she was premiering The Eras Tour concert film (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). Now, she’s reportedly poised to return to cinemas and join the 2025 movie schedule with a new project, per THR .

According to the report, multiple sources said the pop star is preparing to make her return to the big screen. However, the content she’ll put on said screen is unclear. While we don’t know what she’s releasing, sources said it will be related to her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, and it will come out the same weekend. So, it sounds like Swifties will be rushing to theaters the weekend of October 3.

Along with not knowing what will be on the screen, it’s also unclear if she will partner with AMC, with whom she partnered last time (the company did not respond for comment to THR). So, we don't know where exactly it will be playing.

No matter what happens, whatever Swift releases in theaters will likely be a success, considering her star power and the financial success of The Eras Tour film . I also know I’ll see anything she releases in theaters; however, I do have questions about what exactly it will be.

Will This Be A Visual Album? Will It Be An Eras Tour Documentary? Could It Be Another Pro-Shot Of The Eras Tour?

My question here is: What is this project? It really is a mystery. However, I have three guesses. So, let’s break these options down.

Considering Taylor Swift’s love for directing and the elaborate music videos she creates, I wouldn’t be shocked if The Life of a Showgirl got a visual album. We know this new project will only be 12 songs, and that kind of contained project feels perfect for a big cinematic experience. Plus, Taylor Nation posted a BTS video of the “Dress” singer wearing her new orange cardigan while backstage on some sort of shoot, which makes me think the video might be an Easter egg:

Personally, I’m hoping we get an Eras Tour documentary. During her appearance on New Heights , Swift explained that The Life of a Showgirl, which Travis Kelce said is made up of “12 bangers,” is all about what went on behind the curtain of her massive world tour. Over the course of the tour, fans noticed camera crews filming backstage – as @MuchMusic posted – and they’ve been hoping we’d get to see all the work that went into pulling off this global event.

So, if she did in fact make a documentary, coordinating it with the release of The Life of a Showgirl would make a whole lot of sense.

The last option feels like the least likely one; however, I do think it’s worth mentioning that another Eras Tour concert film isn’t totally out of the question. Her final shows in Vancouver, British Columbia, were professionally filmed – as @evermorealbum posted – meaning, there is concert film-like footage of them, which is different from the Eras Tour she filmed in Los Angeles back in 2023. So, it’s not totally illogical to think we might get to see that version of the concert on our screens someday.

Overall, I really don’t know what Taylor Swift is cooking up. However, apparently, it’s something big enough for the big screen, and you better believe I’ll be seated the weekend of October 3.