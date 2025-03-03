Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Is (Likely) Never Ever Getting Back Together With The Pop Singer, But He'd Like To Develop A New Relationship With A 007 Martini
Could Alwyn be the spy who was trouble when he walked in?
The afterglow of the 2025 Oscar winners is still very much in effect for those who attended this weekend’s 97th Academy Awards. Even if you were merely present in the audience for the fun and games, there was a lot to enjoy.
And while actor Joe Alwyn is not going to be seen swanning about with e-Taylor Swift any time soon, he might be trying to start a relationship with Amazon-MGM Studios, and a couple of 007’s martinis, just in time for James Bond 26.
You can thank Variety correspondent Marc Malkin for this potential connection, as he asked The Brutalist co-star whether or not he’d want to consider becoming the next Bond. While this answer is very enthusiastic, you can tell the man wants to talk to his agents, who’ll talk to Amazon’s friends, in hopes of talking to him:
Much as Henry Cavill has previously admitted in his own dance with the James Bond saga, you can definitely tell that Joe Alwyn is trying to keep his cool, while also being cheerfully eager. And like the man said, who wouldn’t be?
The alleged 007 drama that’s supposedly led to the massive shakeup surrounding the James Bond legacy has thrown everything out the window, even more so after learning Barbara Broccoli’s rumored reasons for retirement. At this point everything from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s 007 frontrunner status to the supposed tone Amazon-MGM wants for Bond 26 is up for discussion.
So it’s good to hedge your bets if you’re an English actor in their 30-somethings who wants a long-term engagement with a tuxedo and an Aston Martin. Which is why Alwyn’s answer to the question “shaken or stirred” is also quite promising:
There’s always going to be an up and coming actor who wants to star in a James Bond movie that might be a larger experience than some bonkers indie dramedy that much cooler. Sorry, that wasn’t actually a knock, but actually a perfect opportunity to toss out another reference for the Swifties, as well as anyone who saw Mr. Alwyn in Kinds of Kindness.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Although while we’re talking up Joe Alwyn’s potential as the next 007, wouldn’t it be wild if he was on such good terms with Ms. Swift that he could ask her to write the next James Bond song? In the Amazon-MGM era of James Bond, anything is possible; even if the potential for bad blood could render this wildest dream a blank space.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the future of James Bond movies. Fingers crossed that whomever is in charge is a huge fan, and keeps in mind my handy suggestions for what Bond 26 needs to do for the franchise. And to Mr. Alwyn, as well as any other aspiring 007, I raise a shaken and/or stirred martini to your health and luck; because things are probably going to become even more competitive than usual.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Scarlett Johansson Got Caught Taking A Shot At The Oscars, But Distracted Fans Are All Making The Same Colin Jost Comment
Viral TikTok Shows Universal Orlando’s Donkey Animatronic Absolutely Roasting The Shrek 5 Clip, And Fans Have Funny Thoughts