Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Is (Likely) Never Ever Getting Back Together With The Pop Singer, But He'd Like To Develop A New Relationship With A 007 Martini

The afterglow of the 2025 Oscar winners is still very much in effect for those who attended this weekend’s 97th Academy Awards. Even if you were merely present in the audience for the fun and games, there was a lot to enjoy.

And while actor Joe Alwyn is not going to be seen swanning about with e-Taylor Swift any time soon, he might be trying to start a relationship with Amazon-MGM Studios, and a couple of 007’s martinis, just in time for James Bond 26 .

You can thank Variety correspondent Marc Malkin for this potential connection, as he asked The Brutalist co-star whether or not he’d want to consider becoming the next Bond. While this answer is very enthusiastic, you can tell the man wants to talk to his agents, who’ll talk to Amazon’s friends, in hopes of talking to him:

Who wouldn’t throw their hat in the ring? You know? … Could I [imagine]? I mean, if you’re offering.

Much as Henry Cavill has previously admitted in his own dance with the James Bond saga, you can definitely tell that Joe Alwyn is trying to keep his cool, while also being cheerfully eager. And like the man said, who wouldn’t be?

The alleged 007 drama that’s supposedly led to the massive shakeup surrounding the James Bond legacy has thrown everything out the window, even more so after learning Barbara Broccoli’s rumored reasons for retirement . At this point everything from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s 007 frontrunner status to the supposed tone Amazon-MGM wants for Bond 26 is up for discussion.

So it’s good to hedge your bets if you’re an English actor in their 30-somethings who wants a long-term engagement with a tuxedo and an Aston Martin. Which is why Alwyn’s answer to the question “shaken or stirred” is also quite promising:

I like both. … I do. That’s the problem.

There’s always going to be an up and coming actor who wants to star in a James Bond movie that might be a larger experience than some bonkers indie dramedy that much cooler. Sorry, that wasn’t actually a knock, but actually a perfect opportunity to toss out another reference for the Swifties, as well as anyone who saw Mr. Alwyn in Kinds of Kindness.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although while we’re talking up Joe Alwyn’s potential as the next 007, wouldn’t it be wild if he was on such good terms with Ms. Swift that he could ask her to write the next James Bond song? In the Amazon-MGM era of James Bond, anything is possible; even if the potential for bad blood could render this wildest dream a blank space.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)