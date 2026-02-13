'I Never Got Rid Of It': See Amanda Seyfried Prove Belly Button Rings Never Went Out Of Style

It’s funny to watch how cyclical fashion trends can be, with everything seeming to circle back around at some point if you wait long enough. It allows us to debate things like: side-part or center-part for hairstyles? Skinny jeans or wide-leg? To UGG or not to UGG? But some things never go out of style, and Amanda Seyfried is here to prove that belly button rings fall in that category.

Amanda Seyfried has making waves in Hollywood lately, and I’m not just talking about how people were yelling at the screen during The Housemaid or walking out during her graphic childbirth scene in The Testament of Ann Lee. I’m also referring to that teeny, tiny piece of jewelry making a big statement at New York Fashion Week:

(Image credit: Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Behold the belly ring!

Now, if you think that nobody has proudly sported this brand of body jewelry since Amanda Seyfried was starring in Mean Girls, you’d be wrong, my friend. Belly button rings are so fetch, and the actress was quick to set the record straight when questioned about it.

A reporter from People caught up with Amanda Seyfried at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2026 runway show, inquiring if she was bringing back the ‘90s with her belly button ring, to which The Dropout star replied:

No, I never got rid of it. I’ve had it since I was 17. I took it out when I was pregnant both times, [then] put it straight back in.

The grave seriousness with which she answered the question made me a believer. Belly rings are in, they’ve never been out, and if you think differently, you’re the problem. The outfit she was sporting at the fashion show certainly didn’t hurt her argument, either.

Amanda Seyfried looked stunning as she paired a metallic gold top with a shimmering blue skirt. The color combination may have been unexpected, but there’s no question it worked, with the textured button-down left unfastened near the bottom to create a flare that showed off the silver hoop on her belly.

Her light blue skirt, meanwhile, complemented the blazer, falling below the actress’s knee and featuring slits on the sides. On top of the blue fabric were metallic silver embellishments that echoed the crinkled texture of the actress’s top. She completed the ensemble with Tory Burch’s black-and-white pierced pumps that featured a curved heel, and she accessorized with a blue bag to match the skirt and some wild gold clown earrings.

We’ve seen celebrities falling back into old, beloved fashion trends, like Kim Kardashian’s Y2K-era belly chain, Nicole Kidman giving us “It girl” curls and a number of other iconic looks from ‘90s movies (not including low-rise jeans, because literally no one needs that noughties trend to make another comeback). But as Amanda Seyfried sees it, you don’t have to bring back the trend if it’s been hot all along.