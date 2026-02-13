'I Never Got Rid Of It': See Amanda Seyfried Prove Belly Button Rings Never Went Out Of Style
Don't call it a comeback.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s funny to watch how cyclical fashion trends can be, with everything seeming to circle back around at some point if you wait long enough. It allows us to debate things like: side-part or center-part for hairstyles? Skinny jeans or wide-leg? To UGG or not to UGG? But some things never go out of style, and Amanda Seyfried is here to prove that belly button rings fall in that category.
Amanda Seyfried has making waves in Hollywood lately, and I’m not just talking about how people were yelling at the screen during The Housemaid or walking out during her graphic childbirth scene in The Testament of Ann Lee. I’m also referring to that teeny, tiny piece of jewelry making a big statement at New York Fashion Week:
Behold the belly ring!
Now, if you think that nobody has proudly sported this brand of body jewelry since Amanda Seyfried was starring in Mean Girls, you’d be wrong, my friend. Belly button rings are so fetch, and the actress was quick to set the record straight when questioned about it.
A reporter from People caught up with Amanda Seyfried at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2026 runway show, inquiring if she was bringing back the ‘90s with her belly button ring, to which The Dropout star replied:
The grave seriousness with which she answered the question made me a believer. Belly rings are in, they’ve never been out, and if you think differently, you’re the problem. The outfit she was sporting at the fashion show certainly didn’t hurt her argument, either.
Amanda Seyfried looked stunning as she paired a metallic gold top with a shimmering blue skirt. The color combination may have been unexpected, but there’s no question it worked, with the textured button-down left unfastened near the bottom to create a flare that showed off the silver hoop on her belly.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Her light blue skirt, meanwhile, complemented the blazer, falling below the actress’s knee and featuring slits on the sides. On top of the blue fabric were metallic silver embellishments that echoed the crinkled texture of the actress’s top. She completed the ensemble with Tory Burch’s black-and-white pierced pumps that featured a curved heel, and she accessorized with a blue bag to match the skirt and some wild gold clown earrings.
We’ve seen celebrities falling back into old, beloved fashion trends, like Kim Kardashian’s Y2K-era belly chain, Nicole Kidman giving us “It girl” curls and a number of other iconic looks from ‘90s movies (not including low-rise jeans, because literally no one needs that noughties trend to make another comeback). But as Amanda Seyfried sees it, you don’t have to bring back the trend if it’s been hot all along.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.