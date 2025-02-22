The Devil Wears Prada Asked Rachel McAdams Like 3 Times To Star, But Now Another Actress Regrets Saying No: 'I Should Have Like Made It Happen'
Finding Miranda Priestly's assistant is not an easy job.
It’s no wonder The Devil Wears Prada has a sequel in development. It’s one of the best movies of the 2000s, between all its quotable lines, Meryl Streep’s unforgettable performance as fictional fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, and such. Also, I know I can’t imagine anyone else playing the role of Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, who is also incredible in the 2006 comedy. However, did you know she got the role after multiple other big names rejected offers?
Previously, Anne Hathaway shared that she was actually ninth in line to star in The Devil Wears Prada, and we know Rachel McAdams was the initial first pick. Now, another Hollywood actress has revealed that she was up for the role too.
Kate Hudson Regrets Saying No To The Devil Wears Prada
Kate Hudson, who became popular in the early 2000s for starring in Almost Famous and How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days, recently said she was up for The Devil Wears Prada, but passed on the role. As she told Capital FM:
Kate Hudson is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Running Point. When she was asked about the role that got away, she name-dropped The Devil Wears Prada. It’s already been out there that she was considered, but we didn’t know why things didn’t work out for the actress. However, she revealed the why, explaining:
Now, I can totally see Kate Hudson in The Devil Wears Prada. She would have been a good fit for Andy, but I do think Anne Hathaway has more of a plucked-from-nowhere vibe that Hudson just doesn’t have as the daughter of Goldie Hawn.
Anyway, if she had made time for the role, she would have been able to work with Meryl Streep along with the rest of the talented The Devil Wears Prada cast. We don’t blame her for being bummed to this day.
But, Rachel McAdams Apparently Said No To The Same Movie Multiple Times
Oddly enough, Rachel McAdams not only passed on The Devil Wears Prada, but she allegedly did so three times! When director David Frankel spoke to Entertainment Weekly back in 2021 about the process of casting Anne Hathaway, he said this:
Now, we don’t know what McAdams’ reasons were. At the time she was definitely very much in demand, having done both Mean Girls and The Notebook in 2004. We have to wonder if she regrets not taking the role either after seeing it?
The other names that reportedly were under consideration were Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst. Talk about an A-list...
Ultimately, Anne Hathaway is Andy Sachs and The Devil Wears Prada wouldn’t have been the same without her. You can check out the movie with an Amazon Prime subscription now.
