The End: What We Know About The Tilda Swinton Movie

Another star-studded movie is coming soon, titled The End.

When it comes to great ensembles, there are plenty I could point to that would be excellent examples. I could point out the incredible Barbie cast or bring up the incredibly massive Oppenheimer cast , but when you have a great ensemble, usually, a fantastic film follows.

We are getting that now with The End, the latest film that will star Tilda Swinton and several other stars, and is described as a musical that's set during the apocalypse. Let's get into what else we know about this new movie...

At the time of writing this, April 2024, there is no set release date for The End.

If it does appear on the 2024 movie schedule, it would undoubtedly be in good company with plenty of other great films releasing. From the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine to the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , to much more, there’s much to look forward to. I could see The End being a part of that.

But until then, we’re not sure when it’ll come out, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The End Will Be An Apocalypse-Themed Musical

With a foreboding title like The End, we're left to wonder what this movie will be about. As it turns out, it's apocalypse story and it's also a musical.

According to Deadline in March 2023, The End follows a wealthy family trying to survive in the apocalypse while staying safe in a bunker two decades after the world ended. Besides the family, four other individuals reside in the bunker as well.

The movie is both a comedy and a drama, as the wealthy family—who made their fortune through the oil industry— living in a bunker for decades with some other characters following the apocalypse.

The Cast Of The End

With any movie with a promising cast such as The End, the list of talent attached is one of the biggest things to anticipate. Let’s get into them below:

Tilda Swinton

Deadline confirmed in October 2021 that Tilda Swinton would star in The End. The actress has been in the industry for many years, appearing in various films from which you might recognize her.

Some of Tilda Swinton’s best films include The Last of England, Edward II, Vanilla Sky, The Deep End, Michael Clayton, We Need To Talk About Kevin, and many others. She has also frequently appeared in several Wes Anderson movies and played the Ancient One in the MCU.

George MacKay

The October 2021 Deadline article also confirmed that George MacKay would co-star with Swinton in The End. The actor has appeared in many movies, including Peter Pan, Marrowbone, For Those in Peril, and How I Live Now.

He also appeared in one of Sam Mendes’ best movies, 1917, where he starred in the leading role.

Moses Ingram

In the Deadline article from March 2023, it was reported that several other stars were confirmed. The first is Moses Ingram, an actress who gained fame for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, one of the best shows to binge on Netflix . She played Jolene in the limited series, and earned an Emmy nomination for her role.

Ingram also played Reva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ and appeared in the 2022 film Ambulance. She’s also set to appear in the new miniseries The Big Cigar.

Michael Shannon

The second actor Deadline confirmed was cast in The End in March 2023 was Michael Shannon. Shannon is a known American actor who has appeared in several movies, including Shotgun Stories, Nocturnal Animals, Revolutionary Road, Midnight Special, Man of Steel, Groundhog Day, Bad Boys II, and many more. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming The Bikeriders .

Shannon has also appeared on television shows, such as George & Tammy and Nine Perfect Strangers, one of the best Hulu shows .

Bronagh Gallagher

Deadline also confirmed Bronagh Gallagher for The End. The actress has appeared in movies such as Wild About Henry, Holy Cross, Sherlock Holmes, Grabbers, Arthur Christmas, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and many more.

Gallagher also appeared in the main cast of Brassic, a British comedy-drama series, and several other TV shows. She even had a guest role in Derry Girls, a great Irish TV show.

Tim McInnerny

Deadline’s fourth confirmation for The End was Tim McInnerny, an English actor who has made a living on the stage and the small screen. You might recognize him from roles in TV shows such as Sherlock, Ten Percent, Gangs of London, Harlots, Game of Thrones, The Serpent, and Outlander.

McInnerny has also appeared in movies like Stromboli, Peterloo, The Aeronauts, Eddie the Eagle, and more.

Lennie James

Last but not least, we have Lennie James. The actor has built a name for himself over the last decade for his role as Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead universe but has appeared in various shows like Line of Duty, Low Winter Sun, Critical, and more.

James has also appeared in movies like Lockout, Blade Runner 2049, and The Next Three Days, among others.

Talk about an impressive cast.

Joshua Oppenheimer Directed The End

The original Deadline article from October 2021 confirmed that Joshua Oppenheimer directed The End. He released a statement regarding working with the cast in the March 2023 Deadline article:

I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them. It has been a journey of six years to reach this point, and I could not be more humbled.

Oppenheimer’s other credits include the documentary film, The Act of Killing, and the 2014 film, The Look of Silence.

Filming Took Place In Ireland, Italy And Germany In 2023

The Deadline article from March 2023 confirmed that filming for the new movie occurred in Ireland. Per the site, cameras began rolling once the cast was announced. Deadline also said that filming would continue in Italy and Germany.

We're not sure whether filming has ended yet, as no cast or crew has posted about it on social media, but if the film is expected to be released in 2024, we might get an update on that sooner rather than later.

What are you looking forward to the most about The End? I can’t wait to see how they plan to make this apocalyptic film into a musical, of all things—but there’s a first time for everything.