Will The Batman: Part II Be Better Than Its Predecessor? The Co-Writer Dropped A Reasonable Take When Asked

The Batman: Part II is on the way and is a highly anticipated upcoming superhero movie, as fans seem eager for another story set within Matt Reeves’ Gotham City. While speculation swirled around the film’s status, everything finally seems to be coming together. The production took a particularly big step earlier this summer, when Reeves shared the update that he and co-writer Mattson Tomlin finished the script. Now, Tomlin is sharing a take on whether the sequel will be better than its predecessor.

It goes without saying that The Batman set a high bar when it hit theaters in 2022, and it’s hard not to wonder whether the sequel might clear that. (The same is true for the Dark Knight-centric film, The Brave and the Bold, which is set in the DCU.) One particularly curious fan took to X to ask Mattson Tomlin for his thoughts on whether Part II will surpass the first film in the franchise. Tomlin then proceeded to provide a level-headed response:

The only worthwhile reason to make a sequel to anything is because there's a story burning to be told that you believe can top what came before.

Some may see this statement as representing the conventional sentiment that someone associated with a project might share. I mean, the Little Fish writer obviously isn’t going to say that Part II won’t be better than what’s come before. However, he still makes a good point in that a good reason to proceed with a sequel is because a creative has an idea that’s thought to be worth telling and worthy of surpassing what preceded it. On that note, I get the impression that the Batman team is quite confident that their story can top their prior work.

More on Batman (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Some Fans Want Chris Pratt To Play Batman In The DCU, But I Have Better Ideas Now That James Gunn Finally Addressed It

Mattson Tomlin seems quite pleased to be working on The Batman: Part II, especially since his work on the script for the first film went uncredited. While reflecting on the situation, Tomlin said it was “painful” for it to play out in that manner. So he was delighted when Matt Reeves asked him to co-write this latest film with him.

Thus far, it seems that only a handful of people have been able to feast their eyes on the Part II script. DC Studios co-head James Gunn read the screenplay just recently, and he seems to be pleased with it. Just days ago, Penguin actor Colin Farrell said he was about to read the script and, now, I’m really curious about his thoughts on it. As for where the film stands production-wise, an update surfaced weeks ago and, per that intel, filming is set to commence in January 2026.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

For access to The Batman, grab HBO Max's With Ads plan or another tier, with the price starting at $9.99 a month. You can also save 20% by prepaying for a whole year. With this membership, you'll get access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries and more.

Few people would probably disagree with the notion that Mattson Tomlin and Matt Reeves had a massive challenge when it came to penning the script for this Batman sequel. I have faith in both of them, considering the stellar work they’ve produced not just within this franchise but during their careers in general.

The Batman: Part II is currently set to open in theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, grab an HBO Max subscription and stream the first movie in the franchise as well as the Penguin spinoff show.