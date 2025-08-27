Colin Farrell Is About To Read The Batman Part II Script, And He Explained Why The Wait Has Been Worth It

The comic book genre continues to be popular, and a few properties live outside of the major cinematic universes. Matt Reeves' The Batman isn't part of the DCU's first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters), allowing it to craft its own story. The long-delayed sequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies, although Colin Farrell revealed why it'll be worth it. And yes, he's finally gotten the script.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is limited, but fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are invested... especially after the TV spinoff The Penguin arrived for those with an HBO Max subscription. Colin Farrell plays that beloved DC villain, and recently spoke to MTV about Part II's development. First he shared:

I will be one of the privileged seven, come tomorrow evening. I have it at home. I can't wait to read it.

Do you hear that sound? It's DC fans everywhere cheering that The Batman 2's script is finally done. With the cast finally getting their eyes on it, Matt Reeves' sequel has never felt more real. Hopefully we get some information about the narrative of that developing movie sooner rather than later.

The Batman: Part II was delayed a number of times because the script wasn't ready, so the fact that it's starting to get distributed is thrilling step forward. Unfortunately at the time of this interview Farrell hadn't actually read it, so he couldn't tease what's coming for the cast. But the 49 year-old actor did explain why he thinks the sequel will be worth the wait, offering:

I love Matt Reeves, I think he's brilliant. And I know it's taken him a while. People are talking about that, you know, 'What's the delay' and stuff. He really -- and the majority of filmmakers do care deeply. But the care, of course, presents itself in different ways. Matt is so meticulous, and I think he feels the weight, the burden, and also the gift of responsibility that is brining films into this world of that world. So, I can't wait. But tomorrow night, I'm going to put the kettle on, pick and nice cozy corner and just get into it.

Some solid points were made. While Reeves and James Gunn could have green lit a sequel to The Batman with a weak script, that's not what happened. Instead they kept working at it until the story of Part II was properly cracked. And Farrell was one of just a handful of people who is getting access to the script at this point.

The finale of The Penguin teased that Farrell's title character would soon reunite with Robert Pattinson Batman, as the Batsignal was shown above Gotham City. Fans who watched the show are hoping it has real connections to The Batman: Part II, and I'm particularly hoping we get to see appearance by Cristin Miloti's Sofia Falcone... especially after she was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance.

DC Fans will get their answers when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027, so we're likely going to be kept in the dark for the foreseeable future. For now fans can re-watch the original and The Penguin on HBO Max.