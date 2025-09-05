Simu Liu Seemingly Throws Shade At Shang-Chi 2 Delay As Superman's Sequel Is Quickly Greenlit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the peaks and valleys of the post-Endgame MCU. A high point was was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, although there's been no news about its planned sequel. And after James Gunn revealed Superman's sequel Man of Tomorrow was already on the way, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu seemingly threw some shade at Marvel.

Fans have waited years to see Liu return in upcoming Marvel movies, which will finally happen next year as he's part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Unfortunately, there's been no news about Shang-Chi 2, despite Liu's continued passion for the sequel. Recently a fan on Twitter shared excitement for Superman's sequel, posting:

I genuinely don't remember the last time a superhero movie had a sequel turnaround this fast

I mean, points were made. Even if superhero sequel are green lit, it usually takes years of development, writing and (eventually shooting). DC co-CEO James Gunn confirmed Superman: Man of Tomorrow's script is already done, and it's been given a release date. The above comment prompted Simu Liu to share his own emoji reaction to the news, check it out below:

😐

I mean, can you blame him? While Liu is finally getting to suit back up as Shang-Chi in Doomsday, seeing how fast superhero sequels can come together must be maddening for the 36 year-old actor. So why can't his burgeoning franchise get the same treatment? After all, Simu Liu has been keeping in superhero shape for years.

What we know about Shang-Chi 2 is basically nothing, as Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel have been busy with other projects. While director Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to return, the studio is first going to use his talents on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is filming now.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Shang-Chi. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

With his emoji Liu once again showed how frustrated he is with the lack of progress on Shang-Chi 2. While the studio still wants to keep the actor on as his signature character in projects like Doomsday, it doesn't appear that his first sequel is a huge priority at the moment. Hopefully that'll change sooner rather than later.

This lack of forward movement is also frustrating for fans, especially those who want some answers after Shang-Chi's credits scene. In it we saw Wong appear and bring the title character into a meeting with Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner after the Ten Rings were working as a homing beacon for an unknown entity. Does this make him an Avenger? Only time will tell.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liu will return to his signature role when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Maybe seeing Shang-Chi back on the big screen will inspire the studio to make some real progress with his sequel.