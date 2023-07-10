Jamie Foxx Spotted Waving To Fans And Liking Halle Berry’s New Post After Laying Low Following Medical Incident

Not much has been heard or seen of Jamie Foxx since he broke his silence following his mysterious medical incident last April. Fans have lived off hopeful updates from his daughter and celebs like John Boyega who’ve spoken to the actor. However, things changed after the Oscar winner was spotted waving to fans and liked a new post from fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry.

According to People, the multihyphenate was spotted by some eagle-eyed fans aboard a boat traveling down the Chicago River over the weekend. The boat sighting marked the first time fans have seen Jamie Foxx in public since his headline-making medical emergency. The actor-singer even referred to the boat ride on his Twitter account. Peep his first tweet sometime below.

Boat life 🦊Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!July 10, 2023 See more

This marked a vast contrast to the reported rumors surrounding his current health status as Foxx appeared in good spirits casually waving to onlookers. He seemed relaxed and mobile, which counteracted rumors he was learning to walk again. The sighting was against the gossip his illness was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, which was refuted by his reps.

Over the same period, the They Cloned Tyrone star made a rare return to social media as he hopped on Instagram to like a post from Halle Berry. While Berry is a regular poster, something about her most recent Instagram post compelled Foxx to give it his seal of approval. Check out why the actor liked the Bruised star’s Instagram post below.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Like many admirers, the actor couldn’t resist seeing Berry being lazy and silly on a Sunday. Of course, this wasn’t the first time Foxx had liked or commented on one of Berry’s Instagram posts. She, just like Foxx, chose to have a relaxing day off while sporting a pair of silly sunglasses. The post marked a departure from her sexier posts (sometimes, nude) or red-carpet looks. The Ray star just wanted to show the award-winning actress some love on social media.

Much like his first public appearance in months, Jamie Foxx has been laying low on social media since his thank-you message to his followers earlier this year. He’s been spending his time recovering and playing pickleball since his mysterious illness. It appeared to be his way of showing followers and friends alike that he was making good progress since the medical incident.

While the Oscar winner is MIA from Hollywood, his presence hasn’t waned. During the They Cloned Tyrone premiere, he got a shout-out from his co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Beat Shazam fill-in host Nick Cannon mentioned getting the blessing from Foxx before taking over the Fox game show. So, he’s been keeping the train going while taking some time away from the spotlight.

As fans wait for more updates from Jamie Foxx or his family, they support him as he will appear in a few releases on the 2023 movie schedule. After appearing on God is a Bullet, he will be seen next in They Clone Tyrone, which be available through a Netflix subscription on July 21. He will be heard in the animal comedy Strays, which arrives in theaters on August 18.