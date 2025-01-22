The Sweet Way Reese Witherspoon Reportedly 'Stepped Up' For Natalie Portman When They Were Both Going Through Divorces
How sweet is this?
Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. Because while it's a dream for many and brings awesome opportunities, fame also makes one's personal life into a very public matter. Celebrity couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know this, as to pairs who went through divorces like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Both Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman recently went through divorces themselves, and an insider revealed the sweet way Reese "stepped up" for her fellow Oscar winner while they both went through hard times.
In August of 2023, Natalie Portman and her husband separated after 11 years together, while Reese Witherspoon and her husband did the same a few months earlier. This timing definitely turned heads, and it turns out that it bonded the two iconic actresses. An alleged insider close to the stars spoke to Ok Magazine, and revealed how the Big Little Lies star stepped it up to be a good friend. In their words:
How sweet is that? Witherspoon has been shown to have close relationships with a number of A-list ladies in Hollywood, so perhaps this story shouldn't be all that surprising. But since the Legally Blonde icon was also going through struggles of her own, it makes her act of sisterhood all the more powerful.
From the above comments, it sounds like Witherspoon had a positive influence on Natalie Portman's life and career. The same anonymous insider spoke about how the two women's relationship progressed, offering:
While some fans might assume that there would be feelings of competition between wildly successful actresses, that's simply not the case. Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon seemingly have a great relationship, partly thanks to efforts made by the latter icon. And it's sweet to see the way they supported each other during trying times in their personal life.
Both Portman and Witherspoon are attached to a number of upcoming projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.
