The Toxic Avenger Reboot Is On Amazon Prime, And I Wanted To Love It. Here's Why I Didn't

When we got word that The Toxic Avenger was getting a reboot, and that it would star none other than Peter Dinklage, you know I was SUPER PUMPED.

First of all, I'm a New Jerseyan, and The Toxic Avenger is one of our greatest superheroes. Secondly, I'm a massive fan of Peter Dinklage, so for him to actually be cast as Toxie, well, it was a match made in Heaven.

That said, I watched it recently with my Amazon Prime subscription, and well…I didn't love it. Let's talk.

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(Image credit: Cineverse)

First Off, I'm A HUGE Fan Of The Original Four Movies

As a lover of “bad” movies, you know I'm a massive fan of Troma Entertainment, the company behind movies like Surf Nazis Must Die, Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., and yes, all four Toxic Avenger movies. They live rent-free in my head. In fact, I'm such a huge fan of The Toxic Avenger that the idea of a fifth movie just about made my year.

When I started watching this reboot, everything looked to be perfect. The villains were ridiculous (notably Kevin Bacon as a sleazy CEO, and Elijah Wood as a ratty assistant), the violence was extreme to the utmost, and the humor was thoroughly puerile. And yet…there was just something missing.

The first four Toxic Avenger movies were “bad" and “cheap-looking,” but that is part of the Troma charm. However, I just found myself thinking that this new movie looked too polished. Too modern. Which shouldn't be surprising since this IS a modern movie. It just felt like something was missing here, including when it comes to the main star.

(Image credit: Cineverse)

Peter Dinklage Is The Right Actor In The Wrong Movie

I mentioned earlier that I love Peter Dinklage, and I stand behind that comment. That said, I don't know if Peter Dinklage feels right for this role, and it's mainly because of the lead-up to him becoming the Toxic Avenger. You see, Dinklage plays a janitor, much like in the original movie (he even wears a tutu…though the reason he wears it is kind of lame), and he is a loser of sorts, with very personal motivations.

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Ultimately, we have a great actor in a silly movie. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the problem is, Dinklage is TOO good in his performance. I found myself concentrating on his sob story so much that I couldn’t find myself getting lost in the rest of the story when he makes his ultimate transformation. So, I know this sounds weird, but Dinklage is too good of an actor for this film, at least for me.

(Image credit: Cineverse)

In The End, I Thought It Was Fine For A Reboot, But I Wouldn't Watch Any Sequels If It Ever Got Any

Will there be a sequel to this reboot? I wouldn't bet on it since it didn't do too hot at the box office, but even if there was, I don't think I'd watch it. That's only because while I thought it was fine, I didn't think it was anything special. It tried being weird, and it was weird. It also tried being violent, and it was. However, as camp as it tried to be, I don't think it stuck the landing. And as silly as it tried to be, it kind of felt forced.

Honestly, I think the great Hobo With a Shotgun did a better job of replicating the feeling of the first four Toxic Avenger films, which is unfortunate, but I feel it's true.

What do you think, Toxie fans? Did you see this reboot? I'd love to hear your thoughts.