Tim Curry Is Appearing In His First Live Action Movie In Over A Decade, And It's A Horror Movie

Tim Curry was considered an on-screen legend who knew how to make your eyes pop, with Curry's best performances including IT, Legend, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to name a few. Unfortunately, the British actor’s live-action roles were put on hiatus when he suffered a stroke in 2012 that left him in a wheelchair, leaving him only to do voiceover work. Over a decade later, some good news reveals Curry is returning to the big screen, and it's an upcoming horror film !

Tim Curry's most prominent horror credit is unquestionably the great musical horror comedy film The Rocky Horror Picture Show playing the “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania” Frank-N-Furter. You also can’t forget when he was cast in the miniseries IT as the clown-looking evil entity Pennywise.

After almost 50 years since Rocky Horror Picture Show, and over a decade since Tim Curry's last live-action role in Burke & Hure, the actor/singer is returning to his horror roots in the slasher horror Stream. Writer, director and producer Michael Leavy told Variety what a dream it was to have the veteran actor as part of his project:

This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long. We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of ‘Stream’! He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me. We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. ‘Stream’ is here to entertain!

I can fully understand Michael Leavy’s excitement having the celebrated Tim Curry be part of his project. One of the many things that’s made the Emmy winner such a standout actor is allowing himself to fully absorb a unique role. Even in non-horror movies like in Home Alone 2, Annie, and Muppet Treasure Island, he still found ways to make his roles chilling, yet memorable. I can imagine a number of Curry fans who are itching to see what the Tony nominee will bring to the big screen after over a decade.

Ever since The Three Musketeers actor suffered a stroke, he’s been focusing more on voiceover work. His memorable animated roles include playing his Emmy-winning role as Captain Hook for Peter Pan and the Pirates and playing Nigel Thornberry in the classic Nicktoon The Wild Thornberrys. Even though Tim Curry’s last feature film role was in the 2010 comedy Burke & Hure, it doesn’t mean film fans have forgotten the spirit and talent he brought to the film industry after all of these years.

Some facts about Stream that’ll make horror fans add the new flick to their watchlist is that the team behind the Terrifier movies is behind it . Other than Tim Curry, there will be other horror legends part of the cast, like Halloween’s Danielle Harris, Candyman’s Tony Todd, and Tim Reid who was also in the IT miniseries with Curry. Based on the teaser trailer, we can easily expect over-the-top slasher movie deaths as the Keenan family attempts to reconnect at a remote hotel, only to get scary company threatening their stay and their lives. Whatever role Curry will play in the new slasher movie, I’m sure it’ll be as iconic and terrifying as his previous roles.

After 50 years since his last horror film, Tim Curry will be making a live-action film comeback in the new horror film Stream. I can only imagine fans of the English actor anticipating his long-awaited big-screen return to the genre that helped establish him as a cult icon. You can watch the 2024 movie release of Stream in select theaters now.