Kylie Jenner Showed Up At Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Movie Premiere. Her Guest, The Afterparty, ‘Affectionate’ PDA And Everything We Know

It’s been nearly two years since Kylie Jenner first crossed paths with Timothée Chalamet, and it’s continually surprising how private they manage to keep their relationship , especially considering that reality TV cameras have been documenting the Kardashian-Jenner family ’s lives since Kylie was a child. As Chalamet’s new project A Complete Unknown hits the 2024 movie schedule , the makeup mogul made the rare public appearance with her partner. Here’s everything we know, including who she brought to the premiere and how they acted at the afterparty.

Kylie Jenner Brought A Family Member To The Premiere Of A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet has already been nominated for a 2025 Golden Globe for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, even before the movie hits theaters on Christmas Day. As the cast reunited for the premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10, attendees reported to DeuxMoi that Kylie Jenner was there to support her actor boyfriend, along with her mother Kris Jenner. According to the gossip site’s Instagram :

At a complete unknown premiere tonight in LA! Kylie and Kris there supporting Timothee!

A second source appeared to confirm that Kylie and Kris Jenner were in attendance “for Timmy.” Despite Timothée Chalamet and Kylie’s relationship being kept off of social media, she has shown public support for him several times over the past couple of years.

She accompanied him to the Saturday Night Live afterparty when he guest-hosted in November 2023. A year ago she was seen sneaking into his premiere of Wonka , and who can forget when cameras caught them kissing at the Golden Globes in January?

Kylie Jenner did raise some eyebrows, however, back in February, when she was absent from her boyfriend’s Dune: Part Two premiere , despite reports that she was in New York, where the event was held. Things certainly seemed to be on track for the couple this week, though, as following the A Complete Unknown premiere, the couple apparently kept the party going.

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Get ‘Affectionate’ At Afterparty

While Kylie Jenner did attend the premiere, she and her mother reportedly skipped the red carpet and met up with Timothée Chalamet at the afterparty. The couple were “pretty affectionate with each other,” OK! ’s sources report, packing on the PDA as guests filed into the venue. As things got more crowded, they did less kissing and more mingling, allegedly socializing with the other stars of A Complete Unknown. They later left the party hand-in-hand.

The pair have often opted for low-key date nights at home over public outings, but when they do step out, they don’t seem to try to hide their romance. When the Call Me by Your Name star was first seen out with Kim Kardashian’s little sister, they were seen kissing during a Beyoncé concert , and soon after that, they spent the whole day making out at the U.S. Open .

Those occurrences are rare, though, and the swaths of time that pass between each sighting inevitably leads to breakup rumors . There’s even been speculation that Kris Jenner is pushing for Timothée Chalamet to flaunt her youngest daughter more and to make appearances on The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription .)

Hopefully Kris Jenner’s appearance at the A Complete Unknown premiere is a sign that she’s actually supportive of the relationship, but I wouldn’t hold my breath when it comes to the actor popping up on reality TV.