How Does Kylie Jenner Feel About Attending Award Shows With Timothée Chalamet After That Alleged Snub? An Insider Drops Claims

Kylie Jenner is likely used to being the center of attention, as she boasts more Instagram followers than anyone else in the Kardashian-Jenner family, including older sister Kim Kardashian. Lately, though, ahead of The Kardashians Season 6 hitting the 2025 TV schedule, she’s been in “supportive girlfriend” mode, accompanying Timothée Chalamet to movie premieres and awards shows. How does the makeup mogul really feel about being her boyfriend’s plus-one — especially after seemingly getting snubbed by Demi Moore at the Golden Globes? An insider weighed in.

According to a source for People, Kylie Jenner has no issues whatsoever stepping out of the spotlight to allow her boyfriend’s cinematic achievements to be celebrated. She’s apparently “having fun” as she supports Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes and other events and is “really making an effort” to be by his side. The insider said:

She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all.

Apparently that includes times when she’s given no attention at all. Fans watching the recent awards show noticed when Demi Moore skipped over Kylie Jenner to hug the 2025 Golden Globe nominee and his A Complete Unknown co-star Elle Fanning. Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis vehemently denied that her mother snubbed the reality TV star, however, and there seems to be no continuing drama.

That’s likely just how Kylie Jenner wants it, as the source went on to say that things are going swimmingly for the couple. They said:

Kylie is the happiest. They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him.

Kris and Kendall Jenner, as well as Khloé Kardashian, showed their support for Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet as other social media accounts shared images of the two from their big night out. There’s been plenty of speculation about how the momager feels about her youngest daughter’s romance, including Kylie’s decision to not talk about personal things in the media.

Some reports allege that Kris Jenner has a way of “hovering” over the lovebirds at a recent afterparty for A Complete Unknown, listening in on their conversations and offering unsolicited advice. Others say the matriarch is upset that Timothée Chalamet doesn’t flaunt her daughter more.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner — the latter of whom shares two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — have famously kept their love lives off of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), but this level of privacy from Kylie is rare, especially considering how many of the Kardashian sisters’ relationships have played out on our screens over the years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 6 even shows Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick returning to the show and, surprisingly, Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. It’s also suggested that Kim has been lying about staying single after her Pete Davidson breakup. You can see what drama lies ahead below:

It looks like there’s quite a bit of fun to be had on the upcoming season of The Kardashians, and while we shouldn’t expect an appearance from Timothée Chalamet — or for Kylie Jenner to even mention him — it’s good to hear from sources how much she’s embracing her supporting role in his life.