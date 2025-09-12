Tom Blyth Was Willing To Wear Prosthetics To Be Snow Again, But He Also Shared Why He's So Excited About Ralph Fiennes Taking Over The Hunger Games Role
The former Snow admits he wanted to play the role again in the new Hunger Games film.
The early 2010s saw something of a battle to the death among film adaptations of dystopian book series, and The Hunger Games was the clear winner. Not only did the original four movies starring Jennifer Lawrence all become massive hits, but the story has continued to expand with additional novels and films, including the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.
One character who has been consistent throughout the stories has been Cornelius Snow. He was played by Donald Sutherland in the original films, and then by actor Tom Blyth in the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Blyth won’t be back when the film version of Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters next year, as Ralph Fiennes will take over the role. But due to the fact that there are decades of time between the two films, Blyth told ScreenRant he isn’t convinced his time as Snow is entirely done. He said…
Sunrise on the Reaping is centered around the 50th Hunger Games and will follow the character of Haymitch Abernathy. Woody Harrelson played him in the earlier films, and Joseph Zada will play him in the new film. While Blyth won’t be part of the story, he certainly sounds more than happy to watch this one as a fan, saying…
While Blyth says now that it’s “cool” for him to sit this movie out, he also freely admits that he wanted to play Snow again. He apparently went to director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson to make sure they knew he was perfectly willing to undergo significant prosthetics to age him up to the role. He explained…
It certainly isn’t a crazy idea. One imagines that, if Donald Sutherland hadn’t passed away in 2024, there would have at least been a consideration to use CGI to de-age him for Sunrise on the Reaping, so going the opposite route to age up the other actor makes just as much sense. But then, when you have the chance to cast Ralph Fiennes, you should probably just cast Ralph Fiennes. Blyth certainly thinks so…
With decades of time still very available within the Hunger Games world, Blyth is certainly right that he might have the chance to play Snow again one day, but until then, we can all look forward to seeing Ralph Fiennes join the great actors who have played Snow, and put his own stamp on the role.
Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026. In the meantime, you can go back and see Blyth as Snow by streaming The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with a Starz subscription.
