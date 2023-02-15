Tom Cruise And Co. Are Still Filming Mission: Impossible 8, But He Took A Break To Attend His First Event Of The Year

Tom Cruise is one of the hardest working actors in show business, which is a statement that’s only more fitting in the present. Already securing 2023’s new movie release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the action master is hard at work on the second half of that story in Mission: Impossible 8. However, that doesn’t mean Cruise was too busy to pop into the 95th Annual Oscars Nominee Luncheon, and his appearance came with some very familiar faces.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How Tom Cruise Enjoyed His First Event Of The Year

While the Top Gun: Maverick actor isn’t in competition for Best Actor, Tom Cruise is a 2023 Oscar nominee as one of the film’s producers. Some may not have expected him to show up to the annual soiree held for the nominees but, sure enough, Cruise was present at the function, which according to Variety , saw the “largest turnout of nominees” for the event. As you can see in the above photo, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, co-writer Christopher McQuarrie, director Joesph Kosinski, and editor Eddie Hamilton were all on hand to represent team Maverick, along with the man himself.

The Mission: Impossible frontman’s appearance also led to quite a few moments from the event itself, like when Steven Spielberg claimed Tom Cruise saved Hollywood’s ass . This was also the same venue where Best Supporting Actor nominee Ke Huy Quan’s wonderful selfie with Cruise was taken, which is another prime moment from this year’s Oscar season.

It’s not exactly work for the Risky Business icon to charm people like this, so it must have felt like a mini-vacation to be suited and booted to impress. The real work is taking place in another country, where Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two has been petitioning for some interesting locales to be featured in what could be Ethan Hunt’s last mission .

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What’s The Latest On Mission: Impossible 8's Filming?

Production on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie is looking to film in the remote region of Svalbard, according to ExplorersWeb. Due to ecological concerns that have led to restrictive legislation, access to this area of Norway is pretty hard to come by, especially when it comes to using aircrafts. It’s also worth noting that polar bears are definitely a concern in this area, which might be part of what’s enticing the leading man and his team to plan a Dead Reckoning Part Two scene at that location.

It wouldn’t be weird to hear that Tom Cruise wants to run with the bears on his next mission. The man’s already done everything from swinging around the Burj Khalifa tower in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol to his most recent death-defying stunt of riding a motorcycle off a cliff and jumping from it in mid air. Although, if Cruise can charm a room full of Oscar nominees, how different could negotiating polar bears really be?