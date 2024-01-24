Tom Holland Has An A+ Response To A Viral TikTok About Zendaya’s New Bangs (And Looking Bangin’ On The Red Carpet)

Rest assured, believers in love: Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong despite the former unfollowing her beau, and everyone else for that matter, on her Instagram. And if you want further proof of their enduring romance, ironically, you just need to head to that very same social-media platform, as The Crowded Room actor recently posted a sweet tribute to his famous girlfriend.

The Dune 2 leading lady kicked off her promo-tour for that sci-fi epic a little early—the sequel is set to be released on March 1 on the 2024 movie schedule—with a Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday, January 22, alongside her Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer and other A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss and Oscar nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The 27-year-old actress looked glamorous and galactical in a black column dress and dramatic train from the fashion house, a look she paired with a new do: slick-straight strands with equally dramatic blunt bangs, as seen in this on-site TikTok capture from @boulgate:

And it's clear that Z's famous boyfriend was very much a fan of the new look as, on January 23, he posted a black-and-white portrait of his stunning significant other from the Paris runway show with a simple caption: a trio of heart-eyed emojis.

(Image credit: Tom Holland/Instagram)

The British actor also reposted @boulgate's TikTok video—soundtracked to Gym Class Heroes' "Cupid's Chokehold," including the refrain that goes "Take a look at my girlfriend!"—onto his own Instagram Story, sharing it with his 66-plus million followers:

(Image credit: Tom Holland/Instagram)

Holland jokingly captioned the post:

This was made for me 😂

Prior to The Challengers actress's social-media purge, Tom Holland and Zendaya have a long history of supporting each other publicly online. Over the years, the Spider-Man co-stars–slash–couple have taken to their respective Instagram pages to share sweet birthday messages, applaud each other's magazine covers, comment on thirst-trap photos and post other little moments of loving support.

However, though the superstar actress is aware of public interest into her relationship with Holland, she is selective about what she shares with fans about their romance. In Elle's September 2023 issue, Zendaya shared:

Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.

She noted how starring alongside Holland in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home had amped up scrutiny around her private life, telling the outlet:

After the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change. Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’

It makes sense, then, why Holland said that their relationship is the thing he keeps "most sacred," during a July 2023 appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast:

I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple.

Given how protective Tom and Z are over each other, that makes these quick little glimpses into their beloved Hollywood romance all the sweeter.