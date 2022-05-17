Zendaya Shares What It’s Like To Have The ‘Love’ And ‘Support’ Of Another Person In The Hollywood Biz (In This Case Tom Holland)

Love can be very complicated when two celebrities are together. They have to deal with negotiating hectic work schedules , the "Brangelina" fear of co-stars having an affair, and/or the lack of privacy that results from their popularity. Zendaya, on the other hand, has so far had a pleasant dating experience with her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. This Spider-Man and Euphoria actress has shared what it’s like to have the “love” and “support” that Tom Holland has brought to her.

It’s not an easy transition to go from playing a troubled high school student struggling with addiction in HBO’s Euphoria to lightening it up by playing Peter Parker’s love interest in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Luckily, Tom Holland has evidently been like a real-life superhero for his M.J., providing support for her career. Entertainment Weekly spoke to Zendaya at Euphoria’s For Your Consideration event where she talked about how it felt to have Tom Holland’s love and support:

I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that. This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have tried to keep their relationship private since their first appearance together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But secrets are bound to come out at some point when it comes to Hollywood romances. There were a number of rumors flying around that the love Zendaya and Holland presented on-screen was not exactly acting. When you’re spotted having a makeout sesh in a car , sending love to each other online, and attending your co-star’s movie premiere , you know that there must be something more than just friendship going on. It wasn’t until they put their arms around each other during the 2021 Ballon D’Or awards ceremony that the internet discovered the rumors were true and the Spider-Man duo was official.

So with Zendaya and Tom Holland officially out as a couple, are we going to see them in other projects together other than the Spider-Man films? Well, according to Entertainment Weekly, the Uncharted actor has visited the set of his girlfriend’s show “at least 30 times” the past season. The former Disney Channel star has said that Tom Holland has supported her throughout the whole season as her character, Rue, has hit rock bottom during her struggles with addiction. Maybe Holland has swung onto Euphoria without us knowing like the rumors that the 25-year-old star was in the audience during the scene of Lexi’s play. Like Zendaya said to Entertainment Weekly, “The world may never know.”

It’s always such a comfort to know that your main squeeze has love and support for you instead of feeling the need to compete with celebrity fame. So, do we have anything to worry about with this young new couple? Well, Spidey producer Amy Pascal had her reservations about Zendaya and Tom Holland being a couple in fear of complications arising. After all, Tobey Maguire/Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield/Emma Stone were Spidey couples that didn’t ultimately work out. Hopefully, with the amazing on and off-set chemistry the two co-stars have, we will continue to see them hold on strong.