Zendaya Posted A Gorgeous Red Dress Look She 'Almost Forgot' About, And The Fans Were Just Waiting For Tom Holland To Comment

Zendaya’s list of iconic fashion looks is endless, as she's absolutely stunning on every red carpet she walks. The Dune star was seemingly feeling nostalgic just recently, as she posted some photos that she's been holding on to, which show her at a past event. Funny enough, the actress claims she “almost forgot” to post. As per usual, her fit is absolutely breathtaking but, upon seeing it, fans were just waiting for the inevitable comment from her partner, Tom Holland.

There doesn't seem to be a look Zendaya can’t pull off, including a bowler hat and baggy suit, or an outfit accompanied by millions of dollars in jewels. She's always seemingly up for experimenting with her fashion and signature style. However, for the 2022 Emmys Party, the Euphoria star opted for a classic Hollywood look. She wore a show-stopping red gown with a sexy, but still very classy, plunging neckline. The dress is by Maison Valentino, and she styled it with a slicked back updo, not to take away from the effect of the dress. Additionally, she wore a timeless makeup look, perfect for a young actress who just won her second Emmy. You can see the look in the A-lister's Instagram post below:

Fans could not get enough of how absolutely spectacular the Malcolm and Marie actress looked in these photos, and a comment from Tom Holland feels inevitable. While the two are famously “very protective” over their romance, that doesn’t stop the Uncharted actor from frequently dropping cheeky responses to his lady’s posts. The comments below exemplify how fans were waiting anxiously to see how Holland might weigh in:

@tomsnapchats: Waiting for Tom to comment 😂😭

@lore_pozar19: Here before Tom

@yelenastoast:😍😍😍-tom

@__dipti__mayee__bal__: Today he is late.😂

Fans didn’t have to wait long, as he (of course) saw the beautiful set of photos from his girlfriend’s social media and commented:

🥵🥵🥵

It's definitely a simple message, but it certainly gets the point across. Plus, it’s not a Tom Holland Instagram comment if it doesn’t have emojis, so this is perfectly on brand. Zendaya does look hot in these photos, and her boyfriend is seemingly very much in awe of her beauty. He’s a lucky guy, and he knows it.

The two stars have been together for a number of years at this point, making their first public appearance as a couple in 2021. They're relatively private, but their relationship has been subject to massive fan attention. That's surely due to the fact that they're both massive Hollywood movie stars and starred opposite each other in the most recent Spider-Man films. Even with the attention, they still seem to be going very strong. They've since reportedly bought a home together in London and were most recently seen rocking out at a Beyoncé concert.

Even with privacy being a priority, Tom Holland clearly couldn’t help but show his love for Zendaya in the comments section of these gorgeous red dress photos. Truly, who can blame him? Her looks are just so awe-inspiring, and these photos especially highlight her effervescent sparkle. I love that The Crowded Room star feels comfortable sharing this small gesture of adoration with his girlfriend's fans, and it further solidifies just how cute he and his lady are as a couple.

