Zendaya Shares Sweet Photo With Tom Holland While Celebrating His Birthday, And Cue The Awws

Across Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, we’ve not only seen Peter Parker and MJ’s love bloom; off-screen, the Spidey actor and Zendaya have gone from co-stars to friends to sweethearts over the years . In celebration of Holland’s 26th birthday today, Zendaya took to social media to share a cute photo and say that actor makes her the “happiest.”

AWW, am I right? Take a look at Zendaya’s black and white Instagram post of her and Tom Holland looking blissful together:

In the caption, Zendaya said “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” which instantly sends many hearts aflutter in excitement for the pair. The two Marvel actors have known each other since 2016, when they were co-stars in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Over the past six years, they have shared an incredible journey together as they filmed the most recent Spider-Man trilogy and did press all over the world.

After years of rumors that Tom Holland and Zendaya could perhaps be more than co-stars and friends, the paparazzi caught them smooching last summer . Since then, the pair have remained professional, but hinted a bit more about their relationship. For Zendaya’s birthday this past September, Holland posted a viral photo with a caption calling her “My MJ” and asking her to call him when she’s up. Check it out:

Since it’s been out there that they’ve been dating, the couple have dropped some cute hints at their admiration of one another on social media. Tom Holland memorably posted a number of Zendaya’s red carpet looks for events like the Dune premiere with heart-eyes in reaction to her fashion moments.

Every Spider-Man couple in the movies thus far has led to off-screen relationships, but so far Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is proving the most iconic. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated during the first Spider-Man movie and reportedly split by the sequel. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also dated after meeting on The Amazing Spider-Man between 2011 and 2015.

In the most recent press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya had magnetic chemistry in interviews. In one funny moment, Zendaya revealed a cute impression of Holland in his Billy Elliot era after apparently going down a Tom Holland rabbit hole on YouTube. You can, of course, check out CinemaBlend’s fun interviews with Tom Holland, Zendaya and the rest of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast and reminisce on those good times before we knew all the incredible surprises of the December release.