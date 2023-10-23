Tom Holland’s Photos With His Brother Are So Perfect Even Ryan Reynolds Had To Respond

Actor Tom Holland has a pair of twin brothers. But despite the images the Spider-Man actor recently dropped on Instagram, no, Tom himself is not a twin. But the images of two Holland brothers hanging out on the beach together are really quite amazing, so much so that many others (including actor Ryan Reynolds) have commented on how wonderful they are.

Tom Holland recently posted a series of black and white photos to Instagram of himself and one of his three brothers. Sam Holland is a chef and is three years younger than brother Tom. The images are apparently from some time ago, as Tom Holland calls them “memories” but they’re amazing photos. Check them out.

Compliments to whoever photographed the brothers together, as these two look great in classic black and white, as does the dog. It’s very clear you’re looking at brothers here as Sam and Tom look remarkably alike, though Sam’s twin is actually aspiring actor Harry Holland. These two look adorable here. Everybody in the comments seems to agree, including Ryan Reynolds who added some lovely hearts to the comments, posting simply…

❤️❤️❤️

Reynolds likes to comment on Holland's Instagram, though he frequently is less wholesome about it. Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland are both now, or at least soon will be, parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. And considering how often Deadpool and Spidey cross paths in the comics, it seems quite likely that it won’t be too long before we see this pair on screen together. Of course, when that happens we can guess it won’t be quite the love-fest we see here, and will be more about trading one-liners.

We haven’t heard anything about a Spider-Man cameo in Deadpool 3, but all reports indicate there will be lots of other cameos, so anything is possible. Of course, at this point, we don’t even know when we’ll get to see the final project. While it has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios, all indications are that the Deadpool 3 release date will get pushed back as the ongoing actors’ strike isn’t looking ready to end anytime soon, and the movie was in mid-production when it shut down. We're equally in the dark on Spider-Man 4 details. We know the movie is happening, and now that the writers' strike is over, perhaps a script is back in the works/

While Tom Holland is the brother who is currently a massive star, Sam has built his own career training to be a chef and celebrating food on his own website and social media channels. Sam even acted as his brother’s personal chef during one of the Spider-Man films, which is an excellent way to give your younger brother an opportunity. Even Sam is loving these pictures, adding his own heart to the comments.

Amazing 🙌❤️

These brothers look like they really get along, which is wonderful to see, as it’s certainly not the case with all siblings. The fact that they’re both ridiculously photogenic probably doesn’t hurt.