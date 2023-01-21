Vanessa Hudgens Got A Little Spicy Over Ex Austin Butler's Elvis Voice Brouhaha, And The Internet Had Mixed Reactions

When the first trailer of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis came out, it had us all shocked, not only did Austin Butler sway those hips just like The King, he also perfectly portrayed Elvis’ voice. However, now it seems that Elvis’ voice never escaped the Golden Globe-winning actor. As the brouhaha of Austin Butler’s Elvis voice keeps going on, his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens tuned in with a spicy comment that caused mixed reactions from the internet.

Austin Butler went to great lengths to become The King including not seeing his family for years, seeing every piece of Elvis footage he could find on YouTube, and even falling asleep listening to Elvis’ voice. It would appear that in all of his time studying the King of Rock and Roll, it’s as if he developed a connection to him. On Instagram , commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of a Page Six article with Butler’s voice coach defending his voice and saying it’s “genuine” and might remain “forever.” After Instagram user Ryan Scott joked that Butler “went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” Hudgens commented “crying.” Take a look at this spicy post below:

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Normally when someone comments “crying,” that’s an embellishment of saying they’re laughing in tears. That Lady Gaga comment Scott made was in reference to when the House of Gucci star admitted she was stuck in that fake Italian accent for a year and a half of filming and then nine months after. When you spend a long time portraying another person’s voice or movements, it can be hard to shake that off once the cameras stop rolling. Instagram users don’t know what to make of Vanessa Hudgens’ comment with one user giving their theory on the actress’s particular comment.

he got that role when they were still together. she probably had to live around that accent for a minute 😭😭

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were together for over eight years. They met in 2011 at fellow High School Musical cast member Ashley Tisdale’s sister’s birthday party. In a 2019 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan , the Tick, Tick…Boom! actress said after hearing Butler singing along to an Elvis Presley Christmas song in the car, she told him he should play Elvis at some point in his career. And then, wouldn’t you know it? The Nickelodeon star got a call from his agent about Baz Luhrmann’s movie. So during their time together before their breakup in 2019, she probably got a glimpse of his transformation.

Another Instagram user felt confused over Hudgen's comment.

I don’t understand this post 🤓

This user wouldn’t be the only one confused about why people are talking about this post. Are people interpreting this post that Vanessa Hudgens is throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend for laughing at the Lady Gaga joke? It doesn’t seem like there’s any reason to believe there’s bad blood between them. Austin Butler has moved on, and has been with model Kaia Gerber since late 2021, while Hudgens has been with MLB star Cole Tucker since 2020. It could just be her simply finding that joke funny without it meaning anything major. An additional comment said the Bandslam actress is clearly on the outside looking in on the situation.

Vanessa planted the seed and she’s now removed from the situation and just watching like the rest of us. Wild.

We’ve all been watching as Austin Butler’s voice has evolved since filming for Elvis started. If you’ve watched videos of Butler as a teenager when he was on Nickelodeon and Disney guest spots, his voice was very baritone but it was no Elvis. Fans have been concerned about this actor keeping his new voice for years. In interviews, hosting SNL, and evening winning Best Actor in a Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes , Butler has kept that southern drawl of Elvis despite the fact that he is from California. Another Instagram reply came up with a rather hilarious observation about the former child star’s new voice.

So I’m guessing he won’t be in the Zoey 101 movie reboot then. He cant be Elvis sounding at a PCA class reunion lol

Austin Butler played James, the boyfriend of Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey, in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 for the final season. With announcements of the Nickelodeon show getting a sequel movie coming to Paramount+, Butler’s name was not mentioned in the cast announcement. So, it’s safe to assume that this potential Oscar contender will not be a part of the new movie. Probably for the best, because if he were in it, James might have to say after he and Zoey broke up he developed an Elvis accent that never went away. One more popular comment had this user defending the 31-year-old about him sounding the way he feels best.

When he was on SNL he showed how easily he can turn the Elvis voice off for acting but I think Elvis just feels natural to him after years of doing the accent