Zoe Saldaña Graced New Cover In Ethereal White, And Her Gown Is Sheerly Stunning

Zoe Saldaña is more than just an actress who gives amazing blockbuster movie performances. She’s also a major fashionista with a sensational talent for striking a pose. With that, it's not uncommon to see Saldaña grace the cover of a magazine. With that, during the Oscar winner’s latest magazine cover shoot, she sported a beautiful, white gown that was sheer and impeccable.

I already knew Saldaña could rock sheer when she posed for Harper’s Bazaar in a skin-tight ensemble. However, her new cover shoot for Vogue Mexico not only made her transparent look sexy but also very ethereal. Take a look at Saldaña’s glamourously stunning post from her Instagram stories below:

(Image credit: Zoe Saldaña)

It’s like staring straight at an angel! Hugging her body in deep bliss, the Avatar actress seemed to be soaking in the moment amid her Vogue spread. In a behind-the-scenes video, the talented actress' sheer, white gown really took center stage, giving off an exquisitely Bohemian vibe.

The transparent Chloé gown had puff sleeves and layers of ruffles that gave the ensemble a very timeless look. What makes the Emilia Pérez actress’s magazine look so daring is the see-through gown revealing a white thong. Can you say dare to be bare, darling?

I've got to give Zoe Saldaña a lot of credit for being able to pull off any style she chooses. Whether she brings the chain letter look to the next level or dons a Fourth of July bikini, the Guardians of the Galaxy alum has her modeling skills in the bag. Those who'd like to how Saldaña’s photoshoot turned out can check out the stylish star's finished cover photos below:

I can’t get over how beautiful the New Jersey native looks. With her arms stretched out and flowing with the wind, she appears to stand before us as something more than human. Her characters Neytiri and Gamora may come from other worlds, but Saldaña, in her sheer flowing gown, radiates a celestial beauty all on her own. She represents confidence and poise that’s worthy of applause. Together, these qualities make her presence all the more unforgettable and visually appealing.

Other than dressing to impress in front of photographers, Saldaña continues to keep herself busy with big projects ahead of her. She’ll be returning as Neytiri for the 2025 movie release Avatar: Fire and Ash, in which her character will be facing a new threat in the form of the Ash People. Saldaña will also be returning for the Paramount+ series Lioness, which has been renewed for a third season. So she definitely has some work on her plate.

Zoe Saldaña may be used to playing intense roles, but her latest photoshoot conveys a peaceful and beautiful aura. Her beauty continues to be unmatched and reminds us that real stars shine bright in any space they enter. You can see Saldaña give another out-of-this-world performance via Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens theaters on December 19th.