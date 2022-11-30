Vin Diesel Posts Sweet Tribute For Paul Walker On The Anniversary Of His Death

There are few action franchises in the film world right now that are quite as massively popular as The Fast and the Furious. A whopping tenth movie is currently in the works, with a truly wild budget and some great new actors. The property remains synonymous with late actor Paul Walker, who passed away back in 2013 while in the midst of filming the seventh film. And Vin Diesel posted a sweet tribute to Walker on the nine-year anniversary of his death .

Vin Diesel is the star and producer of the Fast and Furious franchise, and had a super close relationship with Paul Walker prior to his unexpected passing. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor often reflects on his colleague’s death and legacy online, and has a close relationship to Walker’s daughter Meadow . So on the nine-year anniversary of Paul Walker’s death, Diesel shared a sweet throwback on Instagram , posting:

How sweet is that? Vin Diesel kept his message short and sweet, sharing how much he loves and misses his Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker. And considering how much the beloved action franchise is about “family” the post is sure to touch the hearts of the generations of fans out there. Alexa, play Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

Vin Diesel shared this touching throwback with Paul Walker to his whopping 84 million Instagram followers. The late actor passed away November 30th, 2013 at 40 years-old, due to injuries sustained in a car crash. And while it’s been nearly a decade since his passing, it no doubt feels fresh to both fans and those who actually knew him– including Diesel himself.

Despite the years and movies that have passed since Paul Walker’s death, his character Brian O’Connor continues to be part of the life blood of the Fast and Furious franchise. His partner Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) recently returned as a main character, and we’ve also met their two children. Brian’s absence has been explained by claims that he’s retired from the wild adventures of the crew. Although he arrived for the final family BBQ in F9, as his car pulled up to the house.

As previously mentioned, Vin Diesel has remained very tight with Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow in the years since his passing. The two regularly share sweet photos and throwbacks with each other, while also being committed to honoring Paul Walker’s legacy . Some Fast and Furious fans want to see Meadow actually appear for a role in the final chapters of the beloved action franchise. We’ll just have to wait and see what Diesel has up their sleeves.