Viral Video Of Tom Holland Going Through Airport Security Has Me Cracking Up

Actor Tom Holland may be young, but he’s already a household name with countless fans. This is largely thanks to his tenure as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as other stunt-filled releases like Uncharted . His celebrity has resulted in a ton of notice from the public and paparazzi alike, and a viral video of Holland going through airport security has me cracking up.

Tom Holland’s talent and looks have given him countless fans out there, who would likely clam up if interacting with Peter Parker IRL. That’s exactly what happened in a recent viral clip that’s been circulating online, where Holland is going through TSA in front of a starstruck agent. You can see the clip via Instagram , although it originated as a Facebook reel that’s amassed over 2.3 million views. Check it out below,

Same, though. This adorable video shows a TSA worker who seems genuinely gobsmacked to be witnessing Tom Holland at his job... even if the A-lister is doing routine things like removing his belt before going through the scanner. But still, who could blame him? Nobody expects an Avenger to walk through the door in the middle of your shift.

Obviously the funny clip doesn’t show Tom Holland’s entire time going through airport security, but it seems like the TSA Agent who is featured was just minding his business and geeking out about the 25 year-old movie star. Although from the look on his face, his mind was pretty blown by his own superhero experience. It’s too bad Holland didn’t take off his belt mid-flip, just to show off his gymnastic abilities .

It’s a cliche but celebrities: they’re just like us. And while Tom Holland might be super famous and part of a Hollywood power couple with Zendaya , he’s still someone who has to go through security when boarding a plane. Although given how much he must travel to shoot and promote movies, smart money says this has become second nature to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star at this point.

These types of videos, featuring Tom Holland just out living his life, likely won’t be going away anytime soon. His starpower only continues to grow, as does his profile thanks to his relationship with Zendaya. The two are frequently photographed together, even before they were actually confirmed to be a couple. We’ll just have to see if/when his future as Peter Parker on the big screen is confirmed; technically his contract is up .