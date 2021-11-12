Wait, Is Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa’s Buddy Cop Movie Actually Happening?

After starring together in the biggest movie event of the year in Dune, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are clearly two of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Earlier this year, there were rumors the pair were itching to work together again after Bautista joined Momoa’s Apple TV + series See. Bautista suggested to Momoa that they should pursue making a buddy cop movie later fleshing out the idea on Twitter, making a compelling case for a potential film starring the duo. Now, The Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa buddy cop movie might actually be happening.

According to Deadline , the Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista buddy cop movie is happening, and MGM, the studio of James Bond, has one the bidding war for the film. Bautista and Momoa have been pitching the idea to multiple studios, and the buddy cop movie has found its home and writer in Jonathan Tropper, who has worked on See. A conversation between buddies and some Twitter brainstorming has resulted in what will be a movie starring two of the biggest stars in movies right now.

The pitch for the film seems to be a buddy cop movie in the vein of Lethal Weapon, which will be set in Hawaii, and Momoa and Bautista will play brothers. It’s the very early days of the project, and there is plenty of time before it will start filming, as 2023 seems to be the aim of the film. With both actors tied heavily to big franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Aquaman, and of course, the highly anticipated Dune sequel, they will have to carve out time to get the film made.

Everything developed naturally through Bautista and Momoa bonding while working on See . Now fans will get to see two favorites working together yet again in what seems like the perfect vehicle for the pair who are both big and charismatic, with similar senses of humor. It’s nice to see the duo use their hot streak on doing something that seems like it will be excellent and a good time for all parties involved.

Both Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa star in their own major comic book franchises. Momoa is currently filming Aquaman 2 but has recently contracted Covid-19 and is reportedly recovering at home. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which looks like it will be Dave Bautista’s final outing as Drax, recently began filming-- with director James Gunn confirming its 2023 release date.