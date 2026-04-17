It’s Weirdly Satisfying To Watch Emma Watson Use Thousand Dollar Shoes To Crush Ice For A Cocktail

There’s no question in my mind Emma Watson is well dressed. In fact, she could never act again and as long as she keeps up her chic fashion sense , I’d be happy to continue following her. This week, she busted out another winner in the realm of celebrity fashion for an interview, but it was even more weirdly satisfying to see her pull off her $1000+ shoes and use them to crush ice.

Listen, a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. In her new cocktail-making video, Emma Watson pulled off a pair of Prada shoes and used them to whack at some ice for a cocktail-making venture. It’s unclear which pair it is, though they have the block heel of the Nappa Leather platform shoes, which retail for a whopping $1,420 . There’s nothing like a $1,400 rolling pin! Take a look.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) A photo posted by on

I honestly thought I’d be horrified by this video for British Vogue, but I’m not. In fact, seeing Watson smack down on that ice is super compelling, and the thing is, it worked! As she noted:

Article continues below

I’m taking off my shoe because there’s no rolling pin. I need to crush this ice with something, and I figure this is actually… maybe the best thing I can do this with. Actually, this is better than a rolling pin!

I feel like you’d need a special type of heel in order to get such a satisfying whack out of some ice. Tennis shoes are too soft. Boots might be hard to grip and use for any sort of smacking. But a nice chunky heel? It’s basically pickaxe adjacent. You’d need to be really specific, though. The trendy heels right now are long and spindly. Pumps like these look great on your feet, for sure, but aren’t what we are looking for.

Femme LA G63 Slingback: $199 at REVOLVE Revolve has a slew of black heels to rival Emma Watsons. These, while gorgeous, may not be suitable for ice crushing. (They do come in a bunch of different, awesome colors though.)

This Steve Madden Beki heel is fashionable and getting a little closer, but I think would still be a little too thin for maximum impact.

Steve Madden Beki: $109 at REVOLVE Not only are these shoes stylish sandals for summer, we're getting a little closer to you being the life of the cocktail party, here. Just right for summer, just off for cocktail making.

If you’re looking for a dupe that maybe won’t break the bank as much as Emma Watson’s shoes have, options like these Stuart Weitzman chunky sandals may be just what you’re looking for.

Stuart Weitzman Sabrina: $550 at REVOLVE Cheaper than Prada, but perfect for ice crushing, these shoes are just right if you want to try out Emma Watson's party trick.

Emma Watson is generally a fun interview, whether she’s talking about dating Brits or U.S. guy s or the story behind her Harry Potter casting . She’s fun here, too, joking about how Hermione wasn’t much of a drinker, but maybe got into cocktails later when things got hard on the home and work front. (Love me a good Cursed Child reference.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm still not over the fact she used Prada to chunk up some ice. It's such great content, and I've watched it like 10 times already. Now, excuse me while I give it a go, again.