That Time Emma Watson Shared Hilarious Analysis On The Difference Between Dating British And US Guys: ‘They Wear Flip-Flops, So I Dunno’

Emma Watson memorably came of age while filming the Harry Potter movies in the UK, but I think it’s worth point out the actress also attended college in the US. So, she’s had experience with dating on both sides of the pond. She was once asked about the difference between dating British and American men and her take on the differences was rather hilarious.

What Dating A British Dude Is Like

She said during a talk show appearance on Ellen a while back that she feels British dudes are normally more “reserved.” In fact, there’s a whole complicated courting ritual that’s usually in place involving some instances where she might be “ignored” for a time until she really gets in with a guy.

English guys are very well put together, they dress really well, and they’re very well-mannered. But they’re also very restrained. Usually in the whole courting situation I’m used to being like, first of all, ignored for the first two months of the ritual. Then, maybe they’ll acknowledge my presence. Then, they’ll probably be a little mean to me and then maybe… whatever.

However, when she headed to college, her eyes were opened up to a totally different way of doing things in the States.

What Dating An American Dude Is Like

She later stepped away from the public eye for a time, skipping over the Atlantic to do her undergraduate degree at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. She said it only took her a few days to realize the boys at her college were very different than the ones she had grown up with, recounting:

And then I arrive in America and I remember a few nights into Brown this guy just being like, ‘I like you, you’re great let’s go out on a date, let’s do it.’ I’m like, 'I’m sorry, what just happened?' This is like a huge culture shock to me. They’re very, like, open and very straightforward. But they wear flip-flops, so I don’t know if I like that.

While Watson went to college a while ago, the moment went viral more recently and fans thought the comments were pretty stupendous. The video garnered thousands of likes and comments on the post that had me, a fan of the Harry Potter cast and an American in her own right, cracking up.

Imagine being that guy at Brown hitting on Hermione Granger? (3.5 thousand likes)

I went from “Emma Watson is so relatable” to “Emma Watson lives in an alternate universe from me ” in 20 seconds. Daaaamn (1.6K likes)

She just explained her character arc in Goblet of Fire. (368 likes)

For what it's worth, Emma, I'm not into flipflops. Ever. (15K likes)

So, Who Is Emma Watson Dating?

Intriguingly, in the present, Watson is back at school and studying for her Master’s Degree, this time at the prestigious Oxford University. While there she met Kieran Brown, a PhD candidate studying 19th century literature and economics. He's her first notable love interest since breaking up with Brandon Green (son of Sir Philip Green) back in 2023.

The 34-year-old actress has been less in the spotlight in recent years as she pursues other interests; however, she periodically does interviews and shares posts in relation to her family's luxury gin brand. She also periodically appears at fashion events and has spoken openly about being "glad" she stepped away from acting. But interest in the Harry Potter star's personal life has not seemed to wane one iota.