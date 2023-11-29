Emma Watson Wore A Bra With A Blazer To A Movie Premiere, And It's Giving Me All The Seinfeld Vibes

I’m no fashion enthusiast by any means, but I am enough of a movie and TV fan that sometimes certain outfits will call to mind onscreen entertainment I’ve seen. This could range from thinking that a dress someone is wearing to a red carpet event reminds me of something one of the Disney Princesses would wear, to even just thinking some dude in a tuxedo resembles James Bond. And then there’s Emma Watson’s latest fashion choice: she wore a bra with a blazer to a movie premiere, and all I can think about is Seinfeld… not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Before we get into why this is calling to mind the popular sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998, let’s first look at Watson’s distinctive outfit as seen below. Below the Harry Potter actress is pictured next to education activist Malala Yousafzai and director Waad Al-Kateab while attending the world premiere of the latter’s new movie, We Dare to Dream, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Violet Films)

Once again, I’m the least-qualified person to comment on whether Emma Watson showing off her bra is fashionable or not. What I’m more than qualified to do is talk about how this reminds of the Seinfeld Season 7 episode “The Caddy.” While not necessarily one of the best Seinfeld episodes, it is still quite memorable, particularly for its plot concerning one Sue Ellen Mischke, the arch-enemy of Elaine Benes and heir to the Oh Henry! Candy bar fortune, played by Supergirl’s Heidi Swinberg.

Annoyed that Sue Ellen never wears a bra, Elaine passive aggressively gives her one for her birthday, but Sue Ellen turns the tables by walking out in public wearing that as a top with her blazer. Not only does this inspire Elaine’s boss Peterman to start selling bras as tops at the J. Peterman Company, but Kramer accidentally crashes his car because he was distracted by Sue Ellen’s outfit while driving around. He sues her on Elaine’s suggestion, and the story culminates in an amusing parody of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, where Kramer unwisely takes legal advice from his caddy Stan and has Sue Ellen try on the bra over her leotard. It doesn’t fit, thus losing Kramer the case, much to his lawyer Jackie Chiles’ frustration.

I’m not saying that Emma Watson was inspired by Seinfeld to wear a bra as a top, though I’d certainly be delighted if that was the case. Still, it’s been almost 30 years since “The Caddy” originally aired, and I’m sure plenty of other women have worn bras as tops out in public without being aware of the episode either, and Watson could easily have been following in their footsteps. In any case, this is just another way the actress has shined on the fashion front this year. She also shared photos of herself glamoured up following the 2023 Oscars and caught attention on social media for a “magic” dress she wore that looked like it was floating.

As far as her professional life goes, Watson doesn’t have any movies or TV shows lined up, but you can stream her last movie, 2019’s Little Women, if you’re subscribed to Star either directly or through an add-on to your Hulu subscription. If you’re now in the mood to watch Seinfeld, it can be accessed with a Netflix subscription.