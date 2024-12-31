Watch These David Corenswet Movie And TV Performances Before Superman Hits Theaters

I have a good feeling David Corenswet – the star of James Gunn’s Superman – could very likely go down in history as one of the best actors to play the Man of Steel, and not just because he wears the Superman costume well. Before the highly anticipated upcoming superhero movie hits theaters on July 11, 2025, check out some of the upcoming DC movie actor’s best performances so far in the following great David Corenswet movies and TV shows.

Jack Castello - Hollywood (2020)

David Corenswet proved he possessed an old-fashioned acting quality by starring in an old-fashioned story about chasing the acting dream from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. He leads the cast of Netflix’s seven-part miniseries, Hollywood, as Jack Castello – a World War II veteran-turned-gas station attendant who turns to sex work to make ends meet before landing a part in a movie in 1940s Los Angeles.

River Barkley - The Politician (2019-2020)

Before Hollywood, Murphy and Brennan, with co-creator Brad Falchuck, cast Corenswet in another scandalous, but more uproarious, Netflix satire called The Politician. In the first season, Corenswet is charming and ultimately devastating as River Barkley – the secret lover and opponent to ruthless high school student body president hopeful Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) – and also recurs in the raunchier second season, in which Hobart runs for New York State Senate while still attending NYU.

David McDougal - We Own This City (2022)

Based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s non-fiction book of the same name, We Own This City is a six-part HBO miniseries detailing the corruption surrounding Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force. David Corenswet has a small, yet memorable, role as Harford County Narcotics Task Force veteran David McDougal, whose surveillance work with Gordon Hawk (Tray Chaney) becomes one of the first steps in uncovering the city’s dirty cops.

Projectionist - Pearl (2022)

One of the best cases for Corenswet’s charming presence, surprisingly, can be found in one of the best horror movies in recent memory, writer and director Ti West’s Pearl. He manages to hold his own strongly in the prequel to X opposite the mesmerizing Mia Goth in the title role as an unnamed movie theater projectionist who strikes up an ill-fated affair with the homicidal aspiring performer in early 1900s Texas.

Jake - Look Both Ways (2022)

The Netflix dramedy, Look Both Ways, technically counts as a multiverse movie as it depicts two alternate timelines in the life of Lili Reinhart’s Natalie: one in which she stays in Austin after becoming pregnant and another in which she is not with child and pursues an art career in L.A. The latter scenario sees her finding love with Jake, who is played by Corenswet in another charming performance.

Max Enders - The Greatest Hits (2024)

Another romance that experiments with time in a more overtly fantastic way is Hulu’s The Greatest Hits, in which a grieving woman (Lucy Boynton) discovers that listening to certain songs can, literally, allow her to revisit moments from her past. She uses this ability to spend time with and potentially save the life of her deceased boyfriend, Max (Corenswet in another devastatingly charming turn), which becomes complicated after meeting David (Justin H. Min).

Scott - Twisters (2024)

In 2024, Corenswet also proved that he could play bad, and deceptively so, in the surprisingly good Twister sequel, Twisters. He plays Scott, one of the members of a corporate-funded tornado-chasing outfit, Storm Par, whose allegiance to the company outweighs his compassion for bystanders facing the threat of hazardous weather, as it turns out.

Perhaps you might still be a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman (and understandably so) but you may find yourself excited to see what David Corenswet will do in the role after watching the first Superman trailer… and after watching these other movies and TV shows.