Miranda Cosgrove Goes Full Texas In Cropped Shorts And Ab-Baring Top To Send Message To The Fans After The Wrong Paris Hits Netflix’s No. 1 Spot

The 2025 Netflix schedule has already delivered a number of great viewing options that have become incredibly popular for those who love one of the best streaming services. A recent addition that counts among the 2025 movie releases which also made its way to the top of the streamer’s films is the Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé romantic comedy, The Wrong Paris, and the iCarly star went full Texas to give thanks to fans.

How Did Miranda Cosgrove Celebrate The Wrong Paris Being At #1 With Fans?

Many movie fans understand, by now, that on-screen romance is serious business. Most of us adore at least a couple of the best romantic comedies ever made, and few and far between are the film lovers who aren’t at least intrigued when new ones come around. Netflix has been a hotbed for rom-com new releases for several years now, and while critics don’t tend to love the streamer’s originals, those with a Netflix subscription certainly do.

That might be even more accurate for the service’s rom-coms, as options like the refreshingly cool La Dolce Villa and Miranda Cosgrove’s The Bachelor-esque The Wrong Paris prove. With Paris being released earlier in September and quickly hitting the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10, the iCarly movie lead took to Instagram in fully fashionable Texas mode to thank fans. Take a look!

As you can see, Cosgrove got her Paris thanks party started by showing herself in one of the many down-home looks she sported in the film. I believe this is what she’s wearing when her Dawn introduces Pierson Fodé’s Trey to her sisters and grandmother on their own farm, which (surprise, surprise) happens to be only a stone’s throw away from his ranch in Paris…Texas.

Unfortunately, the shot doesn’t include her character’s cute but adorably basic and realistic-for-a-farm-girl cowboy boots, but I can live with that. The full post shows off numerous behind the scenes shots at filming with the cast and crew, along with photos and videos of everyone celebrating the release (and one lucky barista getting to make coffee for “Icarlyyyy” herself).

Viewers have had some nice things to say about the charming and breezy new rom-com, with there being praise for The Wrong Paris ending (which allows for a more real world-like happily ever after for Dawn and Trey). There are others who do think the movie manages to go off the rails, but note that Cosgrove is an absolute A+ standout as a rom-com leading lady, and say that her performance makes the movie worth watching.

I think we should all err on the side on giving a shot to anything that might make us feel a little lighter, brighter and happier whenever we can, so it’s good to hear that a new romantic comedy is fulfilling that need (in one way or another) for so many people, and that Cosgrove and crew are able to celebrate a hard-earned win right now.