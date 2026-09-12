X-Men’s Storm Actress Posted A Photo Dump And The Comments Are All Saying The Same Thing

It's an exciting time to be a MCU fan, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking records and Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in December. But there's another upcoming Marvel movie that's been making headlines: Jake Schreier's developing X-Men movie. Broadway actress Maya Boyd will be playing Storm in that project, and after posting a recent photo dump, the comments are all saying the same thing.

In mid-August, (most of) the X-Men cast was revealed at D23, with names including Kit Connor, Obsession star Inde Navarrette and Adam Driver. Boyd was also confirmed to be playing Storm, and fans are invested in what she'll bring to Ororo Munroe. She recently posted a photo dump in a Storm-adjacent outfit, check it out below:

A post shared by maya boyd (@themayaboyd) A photo posted by on

The three-time Broadway star looks ready for a stat-studded MCU premiere, despite the new X-Men movie not expected to hit theaters until 2028. And while Boyd's fit isn't exactly Storm's signature white costume, it does seem to invoke the beloved Weather Witch.

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I immediately thought of Storm after seeing this image, and I clearly wasn't the only one. The comments section of Maya Boyd's post is filled with fans sharing similar sentiments. You can see a handful of those responses below:

Ororo DEFINITELY popped out in slide number 3⚡️⚡️⚡️

a storm’s a brewin’

mama a storm behind u ⛈️

That’s storm right there 🌩️

You have the whole world rooting for you! Give them the forecast! ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Despite Boyd being a relative unknown compared to the rest of her X-Men co-stars, the fandom seems to be behind her casting. And while it's exciting that the OG stars of the X-Men movies will be back as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, it's arguably more thrilling that we'll be getting a brand new version of the team on the big screen. And that includes Maya Boyd's Storm.

Boyd will likely become a household name as a result of the MCU X-Men film, especially because she's playing such a beloved member of the team. She's already become synonymous with that role, and one comment from her recent photo dump pointed this out by saying:

Storm comments on every post you make for the rest of your life, queen 🌧️ ⚡️

They're not wrong. The same can be said for her predecessor Halle Berry, who fans want to see in Doomsday despite her insisting she doesn't have a role. And since Boyd is being introduced to audiences for the first time in X-Men, her association with thata role should be especially strong.

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Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that the X-Men were noticeably missing from the first few phases of the MCU. This was for legal reasons, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for mutants to get in on the fun.

The X-Men movie isn't expected to hit theaters until May 5th, 2028. The next MCU project hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.