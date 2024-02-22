’I Would Say It Was Half-Cracked’: The Wild Story Behind Jenny Slate’s Infamous Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction
Jenny Slate has a “half-cracked” Oscars story to tell.
2022 was a very successful year for actress and comedian Jenny Slate. She was fortunate enough to have roles in two great A24 movies- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Everything Everywhere All At Once. While the SNL alum felt like a star that night wearing a dress she loved, she reveals a wild wardrobe malfunction story where that dress was left “half-cracked” at last year’s Oscars.
Jenny Slate looked classy at the 95th Annual Academy Awards wearing a jet-black top-corseted Thom Browne dress. But as beautiful as Slate appeared in that dress, wearing it was apparently a totally wild story of its own. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Marcel the Shell star spoke about being sewn into this black gown “like a living doll” and having to stand around the whole time. Here’s the hilarious story of her and her peers trying to find the Oscars venue while in the elegant gown.
I can imagine how uncomfortable it must have been to have to stand the entire time in fear of ruining the dress. Not to mention, having each butt cheek being held while trying to find The Hollywood Bowl. Jenny Slate continued to say that she and her driver were debating on where the location of the Oscars venue was while having to hold her bladder in her custom-made dress. After all, the only time she went to The Hollywood Bowl was to see a Florence and the Machine concert. The Oscars is, of course, a very different ball game.
Once Jenny Slate found the right location for the Oscars, the story didn’t stop there. Let’s just say she found out the hard way why her black gown wasn’t for sitting.
That truly is an absolute cringe moment. Unfortunately, one of the top movies of 2022, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, didn’t win Best Animated Feature. But it looks like Jenny Slate was happy for that only so she wouldn’t have to be front and center on stage while speeches took place. I’d probably have to request people stand behind me as I walked up there to avoid bearing my behind to the crowd. At least she had her husband there for support during this wardrobe malfunction.
The A24 animated movie may not have won at that Oscars night, but it didn’t mean another movie of Jenny Slate’s didn’t have luck. Everything Everywhere All At Once was among the 2023 Oscar winners in its biggest honor for Best Picture. On the other hand, that would mean the Parks and Recreation actress’s nightmare would come true of having to make an appearance on the Oscars stage in her “half-cracked” dress to represent her movie. Here’s what else happened on that mortifying night:
Slate even said that Jimmy Kimmel, who was hosting that year, didn’t notice her wardrobe malfunction when she said “hi” to him. Clearly, it was a mission accomplished that no one noticed the back of her dress. When looking back at the A24-milestone movie winning Best Picture last year, you can see in the photo below the Zootopia actress’s head behind James Kong to the right. See if you can find her below:
Wardrobe malfunctions are sadly common during big award show nights. Thankfully, no one was able to notice Jenny Slate’s “half-cracked” dress from behind and was able to handle the embarrassing situation like a pro. Her new comedy special Seasoned Professional will be available on your Amazon Prime subscription on February 22nd. You can also look at our 2024 movie schedule so you’re aware of Slate’s future film projects.
