The Russo Brothers' Cryptic Comments About Steve Rogers Do At Least Explain Chris Evans' Doomsday Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to the steady release of content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a multiversal crossover event. The Russo Brothers are back behind the camera, and they recently offered a cryptic comment about Chris Evans' return to the MCU. And while it didn't reveal anything about the movie itself, they explained him returning as Steve Rogers for the first time since Endgame's ending.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, leading to plenty of rumors and fan theories arriving online. Following the Doomsday cast announcement, a teaser featuring Chris Evans' Steve Rogers confirmed his return in the blockbuster. In a conversation with Empire Magazine (via Twitter), The Russo Brothers explained their choice to bring the beloved hero back. In their words:

His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been something that’s very personal to us. We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it.

While being careful to guard the movie's secrets, it sounds like the story being told in Avengers: Doomsday is what warranted Chris Evans' return as his signature character. This might be a relief for skeptics, who were worried that the Russos were tarnishing Steve Roger's happy ending with Peggy. Of course, we'll have to wait and see how this all shakes out when the title hits theaters this coming December.

While we haven't gotten a full trailer for the next Avengers movie, fans were treated to a number of brief Doomsday teasers, revealing some crossovers and the return of the stars of the X-Men movies. And it sounds like not only will Evans be back, but Steve Rogers is essential to the project's story.

While the next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans are definitely invested in what's coming down the line with Avengers: Doomsday. Folks are eager for The Russo Brothers' movie to get a full trailer, and hopefully reveal more about what the actual story will entail. That includes exactly how Chris Evans' Captain America will join the narrative and presumably help in the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

With both RDJ and Chris Evans back for the next Avengers movie, there's plenty of reasons why longtime fans of the MCU might show up to theaters. I have to assume this is purposeful, especially after projects like The Marvels bombed at the box office. Hopefully some more information comes sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to arrive in theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that we get a full trailer in the near future.