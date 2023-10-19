Will Smith Stepped Out At Event To Support Marriage To Jada Pinkett: 'We Call It Brutiful'

For as long as there have been famous people there have been celebrity couples. But this level of fame can be a double edged sword, especially when there’s romantic trouble. Case in point: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been making headlines related to their relationship for years. But despite the countless headlines circulating right now, Smith recently stepped out at an event to support his marriage, even being quoted about their relationship, saying “we call it brutiful.” Let’s break it all down.

Following the infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock , Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have once again been dominating the news cycle. The Matrix actress put out a new book which has been full of bombshell revelations, including that Jada and Will have been separated for years . It seems like there’s a new story coming from the book Worthy every day, but the pair are still making appearances together. Will Smith recently participated in a book event in Baltimore, and was quoted by the Baltimore Sun speaking about their relationship. As he put it,

I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like despite the stories running around and reports that Will Smith’s notifications being off , he’s still showing up for Pinkett Smith during this difficult time. With the separation and more being revealed via Worthy, they’ve still got some unity. And I can only imagine how the various controversies are contributing to the new book’s sales.

The book tour for Worthy has been a whirlwind one, including talk show appearances. In addition to Jada Pinkett Smith revealing her honest reaction to The Slap, she’s also been spilling the beans about the inner workings of her marriage to Will Smith. There have been countless rumors about the terms of their relationship over the years, and this time we finally get her perspective on it all. For instance, only a few years ago talks about Pinket Smith’s dalliance with another man made headlines.

With Will Smith still helping promote Worthy despite the countless headlines circulating about the couple, it definitely shows how much love is shared between the two actors. Perhaps “brutiful” is an accurate description of what it’s like from the inside. There has to be something beautiful about their connection for the pair to withstand so much talk over the years.