Will Smith, Reba McEntire And Martin Lawrence Had A Fun Exchange Thanks To The Appearance Of A Certain Tee At A Bad Boys 4 Photoshoot

In their nearly three decades as one of our iconic movie bromances and one of the top buddy cop duos in cinematic history, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have delivered a number of sporty and stylish looks in the ever popular Bad Boys franchise. Now, Bad Boys 4 is set to hit theaters on June 7, and the appearance of a certain tee in the film led to a fun exchange between the stars and The Voice coach , Reba McEntire.

What’s On The Tee That Led To The Exchange Between Bad Boys 4’s Will Smith And Martin Lawrence, And Reba McEntire?

Everyone’s favorite Miami-Dade police detectives, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are no slouches when it comes to being (and looking) cool when under extreme pressure, but the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die , the highly anticipated fourth installment, is going to see the usually casually dapper duo needing to switch their standard gear for something quite different. Smith posted a shot from the movie on Instagram , and you can see why Reba McEntire got involved:

The scene that sees the King Richard Oscar winner sporting a sleeveless, plaid shirt over the country music legend’s concert tee appears at the end of the Bad Boys 4 trailer , and led Smith to request that she “rate my ‘fit,” which led to this conversation between the three when his co-star and the award-winning singer commented:

Smith: @reba, rate my ‘fit? And I don’t wanna hear any jokes @martinlawrence

McEntire: On a scale of 1 to #Fancy, you ain’t letting me down with that tee [Will Smith]! [Martin Lawrence] need me to send you a matching one?

Lawrence: [Reba,] You already know! 🤣🙏🏾

Honestly? I can’t blame the Blue Streak star for wanting in on a Reba fit. The (hopefully returning) Young Sheldon guest star is awesome! And, as you can see from her comment, McEntire is on board for the look, and making sure that the stars can have matching shirts, which I sincerely hope they wear to the premiere. That tee might not be 100% “#Fancy,” but you really never lose when you pay homage to the Queen of Country.

We likely won’t be seeing a lot of Smith in that fabulous tee when Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits the big screen, but there’s sure to be a ton of what fans want from a new blockbuster in the franchise. The film will see Burnett and Lowrey go on the run as they try to clear the name of their late captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who’s now been accused of having his hands in some dirty cartel dealings while he was still alive. So, you can bet that we’ll get lots of action, laughs, and probably some cool twists when we can all finally get our butts into theater seats to watch the upcoming hit.