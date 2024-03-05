Will Smith Shares That Bad Boys 4 Has Finished Filming, And Fingers Are Crossed It Hits Its Release Date

There are a number of exciting franchise titles currently scheduled to arrive in theaters this summer, and one of those titles is Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's Bad Boys 4. One of the big differences between the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence sequel and other big titles on the slate, however, is that while most of the summer 2024 blockbusters (like Wes Ball's Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) have spent recent months in post-production, the upcoming sequel to Bad Boys For Life only just finished principal photography today.

We have been waiting for key updates about Bad Boys 4 – including serious anticipation for an official title and the movie's first trailer – but evidently, all of that has been held off until the movie has made it all the way through production. At long last, the action movie wrapped this afternoon, and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence launched a shared post on Instagram to mark the moment. Check out their post below:

Production on Bad Boys 4 first started last year, but like many other movies, production had to be put on pause due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Those labor conflicts were both resolved before the end of 2023, but apparently work on the movie wasn't able to restart immediately. We still don't know what Bad Boys 4 will be called, but it seems that Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah and the folks in the editing department are going to have to do some heads-down hard work in the next few months to make sure that the finished cut is ready for the studio's set tentpole release date.

As noted in Will Smith's caption for the post, Bad Boys 4 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 7 – right in between the release dates for the aforementioned Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Pixar's Inside Out 2. In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who will pair up for their fourth adventure as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the film's talented ensemble cast also includes Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Núñez and Jacob Scipio. All plot details are presently being kept a secret.

While the movie enters post-production, Bad Boys 4 marketing will have to start ramping up soon, and that means it probably won't be too much longer until we get both a title and first look footage. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the project, as it's one of our most anticipated titles on the 2024 movie release schedule. If you're in need of quelling your hunger to watch more Bad Boys action, you can stream both Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 with an AMC+ subscription, and Bad Boys For Life is currently available to Starz subscribers.