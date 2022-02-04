Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Jokes About His New Fiancée Being Team Edward

Every so often, a movie franchise will arrive and become an absolute sensation– especially for younger audiences. The Twilight Saga was certainly in that category, catapulting the trio of stars into superstardom in the process. This includes Taylor Lautner, who recently joked about his new fiancée being Team Edward .

While Taylor Lautner was a child actor before playing Jacob, the Twilight movies made him into a household name and sex symbol. Since then he’s continued to grow up and work, while also recently celebrating his engagement to fiancée Taylor Dome . He was recently asked whose team she was on during the Twilight days, to which he joked:

She was Team Edward. She's made up for it. I'm allowing her to make that mistake - it's in her past. So she's good now, but she was not Team Jacob unfortunately. Still love her.

Taylor Dome’s taste: where the hell have you been, loca? All jokes aside, it’s funny to hear how this “divisive” Twilight debate has gone down between the couple. It’s a good thing they discussed such serious topics prior to their engagement.

Taylor Lautner’s fun anecdote about his fiancée comes from a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Video . The pair of Taylors broke the internet when their engagement was announced , as countless Twilight fans lamented that they’d never get their chance with Jacob. And the fact that his future wife was Team Edward definitely puts some salt in that wound.

The great Twilight debate started soon after Stephanie Meyers’ novels were released to the public, and promptly became massively popular with young people. Bella had conflicting feelings, and so did the readers. Then the four-movie film adaptation came to theaters, the debate heated up more as we had real people and performances to compare. And Taylor Lautner will no doubt be answering questions about #TeamJacob for the foreseeable future.

This cute story about his fiancée and Twilight is just one way that Taylor Lautner has been opening up about his personal experiences lately. He recently addressed the anxiety and lack of privacy that came with his mega-fame, explaining that he’s only recently started going out to public places like the grocery store again. Clearly being a famous movie star has its downsides.