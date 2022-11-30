Your Place Or Mine: 6 Quick Things We Know About Netflix's Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

While those who love some of the best romantic comedies definitely still have new movies to choose from which will allow them to add to their list of favorites, it’s also true that they just don’t seem to come around quite as often as they used to. With that, rom-com fans are always waiting for the next light, fun, feel-good romantic film that they can watch to simply escape a bit and revel in a story of two people falling in love and, well, you know, finally realizing that they’re in love. So, everyone should be looking forward to Your Place Or Mine, an upcoming Netflix rom-com starring two people who know the genre well: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher!

If this is the first you’re hearing of the new movie, never fear! We have for you now six quick things we already know about Your Place Or Mine to help whet your appetite for love!

Your Place Or Mine Stars Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher

If you’ve been missing being able to watch some of your favorite faces from rom-coms past in a brand new romantic adventure, you’re in luck now. Your Place Or Mine will bring together two stars of many previous romantic comedies for the first time, as Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher take the lead in the upcoming film, with Deadline announcing Kutcher's casting in early August 2021.

Kutcher became a star on That ‘70s Show (and will return for That ‘90s Show ), and soon made the move to film, which included starring in titles such as No Strings Attached (which he recently reminisced about with co-star Natalie Portman ), What Happens in Vegas, and Just Married. Witherspoon, of course, is beloved for a number of rom-coms, with Sweet Home Alabama likely being the most popular, while she’s also starred in other romance-leaning films like Four Christmases, Just Like Heaven, and This Means War. So, her fans will likely love that she took time away from working on Legally Blonde 3 to deliver another fun rom-com.

The Movie Is A Romantic Comedy About Friends Who Swap Houses

Witherspoon’s involvement in the movie was actually announced by Deadline way back in mid-May 2020, and with that news came word about the basic plot of Your Place Or Mine, which won’t involve people on a date trying to decide where to go so they can hook up, as might be assumed by the title.

Instead, the film will focus on Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who carry out their best friend relationship via long-distance. When she goes off to follow a lifetime dream of hers, he volunteers to stay in her home in Los Angeles to watch over her teen son, while she stays in his place in New York for a week. Tudum (opens in new tab) also notes that these buddies are “total opposites,” with Debbie happy with her routines and Peter constantly looking for change, and their house switch letting them see that “what they want might not be what they really need.” A perfect setup for a great rom-com if I ever heard one!

It Will Debut On Netflix On February 10, 2023

Speaking of Tudum, Netflix’s fan event in late September 2022 finally revealed when the upcoming film will hit our screens, and, luckily, we don’t have too much longer to wait. Like many great romantic comedies before it, Your Place Or Mine is set to debut just in time for viewers to enjoy all of the lovey dovey goodness right before (or on!) Valentine’s Day, on February 10, 2023.

Jesse Williams, Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, And Others Also Star

As with pretty much any rom-com, the cast won’t just be composed of our leading couple, as they’ll be surrounded by friends and family as they embark on their romantic journey. Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is also a part of the cast, and will be co-starring with talented folks like Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Reboot), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus, That Thing You Do!), Zoë Chao (The After Party, Senior Year), Griffin Matthews (She-Hulk, The Flight Attendant), Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett, WandaVision), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery, Army of the Dead), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, A Clüsterfünke Christmas), and Shiri Appleby (Roswell, UnREAL).

All in all, it means that the cast will be stacked with recognizable talent that will be sure to help make this story an enjoyable watch!

Witherspoon Celebrated Filming In October 2021

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon began really diversifying her career in the early 2000s, and while she is still definitely one of our biggest stars appearing in movies and on television, she’s also been working more and more behind the camera as a producer and in projects that she’s either helped to shepherd to the screen (as she did with Your Place or Mine) or titles that really speak to her on a deeper level. It’s been a while since she did a straight rom-com, but she was clearly glad to find one she believed in again, as she celebrated filming on this movie in October 2021 with this Instagram post:

Hey, Reese, we’re also thrilled to have you back in a romantic comedy, make no mistake! Seeing as how they were filming over a year ago, the movie is likely in the final stage of post-production now, meaning that there will probably be no trouble when it comes to making the February 10 release date.

Your Place Or Mine Was Written And Directed By The Devil Wears Prada Screenwriter

While Witherspoon is producing the film with former Ozark star Jason Bateman, Deadline also announced that another of her production partners is the one who wrote and directed the romantic tale that’s about to be set before us. And, that person is The Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who’s making her feature film directing debut with this movie.

McKenna knows both comedy and rom-coms well, and has worked on a number of other high profile and popular projects as a writer and/or producer over the years. These include the aforementioned Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as movies like Three To Tango, Laws of Attraction, 27 Dresses, and Morning Glory.